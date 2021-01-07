We are all for peaceful protests and citizens making their voices heard. However, what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and during a May 24 Patriot Day/Second Amendment Rally at the Kentucky Capitol were anything but.
A pro-Trump mob of protesters, egged on by the president himself, stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon while Congress was preparing to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election.
At a rally in front of the White House beforehand, President Donald Trump fueled the demonstrators’ grievances over the election that he and they believe he won despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
“If you don’t fight like hell,” he told them, “you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
Trump then told the crowd to march on the U.S. Capitol “to try and give our Republicans … the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.” At one point, he even suggested he might join them, though he ultimately retreated to the safety of his motorcade. His attorney, Rudy Giuliani, added, “Let’s have trial by combat.”
After tearing down metal barricades at the foot of the Capitol steps, throngs of demonstrators broke in the building and made a mockery of American democracy. One posed for photos with his feet propped on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk and another sat in Vice President Mike Pence’s chair on the Senate floor.
Worst of all, four people died in the violence that ensued, including one woman who was shot by an officer just outside the House chamber.
Frighteningly, something similar could have happened in Frankfort last spring when protestors hung Gov. Andy Beshear in effigy from a tree on the back Capitol lawn before rally-goers — many of whom were armed — breached security barriers and marched to the front porch of the Governor’s Mansion, a home the governor shares with his wife and two young children, chanting for his impeachment over the coronavirus restrictions he had put in place.
“Crossing over barriers, standing on the other side of the glass from where I raise my kids and hanging me in an effigy, that’s an action intended to use fear to get their way,” the governor said.
Fear tactics, meant to stoke division and undercut our democracy, and violence won’t fly in Frankfort or in our nation’s capital, as was evidenced last night when Congress reconvened and Vice President Mike Pence spoke directly to the demonstrators, saying, “You did not win,” before legislators spent the night certifying Joe Biden as the 46th president.
