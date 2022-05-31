Over the next 2½ weeks, 19 fourth graders and two teachers will be laid to rest. On May 24 an 18-year-old gunman — who we have chosen not to name — armed with an AR-15 barricaded himself inside their Uvalde, Texas, elementary school and began shooting and killing them before a team of border control officers stormed the classroom nearly 80 minutes later.

While questions still linger about why law enforcement delayed storming the school to take out the gunman and the state of gun laws in this country, one thing is clear, scenes like these are becoming an all to common occurrence in the U.S.

On Tuesday, at City Hall Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells signed a proclamation naming June 3 Gun Violence Awareness Day and Saturday and Sunday Wear Orange Weekend in Frankfort.

Wells differentiated between Second Amendment rights and gun violence.

“People who love the Second Amendment can agree and we can all agree that there are people who should not have guns, period,” the judge stated.

Started by the friends and family of Hadiya Pendelton, who was shot and killed in Chicago in 2013, and sponsored by the Frankfort Moms Demand Action for Gun Safety in America, the day and weekend have become an annual event locally.

“We Wear Orange to demand a future free from gun violence. Orange symbolizes the value of each person’s life. We wear it to honor those taken and wounded by gun violence, and to call for an end to this crisis,” Cathy Hobart with Frankfort Moms Demand Action told The State Journal last year.

“Gun violence is particularly an American problem and as Americans it is our problem to solve,” Hobart added.

To mark the weekend, Moms Demand Action will be creating Soul Boxes in memory of gun violence victims in the upstairs room at Completely Kentucky on Broadway.

We encourage our readers to honor the survivors and memory of those affected by gun violence — especially the school children and their teachers who were killed just last week — by wearing orange this weekend. It’s the least we can do to pay tribute to their sacrifice.

