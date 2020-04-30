Starting May 11 Kentuckians will be asked to wear a face mask in public following a directive by Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this week.
In order to help contain the spread of COVID-19 during the phased reopening of the state’s economy, residents are urged to wear cloth facial coverings in public and while visiting and working at essential businesses and those that have reopened.
Beshear said the directive for face masks (cloth is preferred, as disposable surgical and N-95 masks should be donated to health care facilities and first responders), which is also recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, may need to stay in place until a vaccine or better treatment for COVID-19 is developed. Health officials believe that may not be until next year.
To be worn properly, the reusable cloth face masks should cover the nose, mouth and lower face and be washed regularly, according to Dr. Steven Stack, Department of Public Health commissioner.
“It’s going to look very different to use, and it might be a little hard on all of us to take in, but I want to make sure as more people are able to go back to work and we’re able to open other things as we work through May, I want to keep us as safe as possible,” the governor said.
Folks won’t be cited or arrested for not wearing face coverings, Beshear said, although grocery stores and businesses have the ability to deny service to the unmasked.
Already there are social media critics who refuse to wear facial coverings and claim that doing so is “to live in fear of the virus” or “be under government control.”
Those people are exercising their right to freedom of speech, but they're also acting irresponsibly, in our view.
While there is no “requirement” to wear face masks, the gesture is as much about protecting yourself as it is the safety of others. It is the considerate thing to do to help reopen the state's economy and we would much rather be a part of the solution than the problem.
It ought to be required by law, and violations should be a punishable offense. That is because it is an attempted viral assault, which could be manslaughter if this assault results in the death of the victim. This isn’t just somebody passing gas on a public bus. As many as 1/4 of those who have been infected with COVID-19, are asymptomatic. therefore, doctors recommend that we all assume that we have the disease, and everybody else has it too. So we must act like it which includes protecting ourselves and protecting others with a mask. The numbers are clear, masks work in the prevention of the spread of this disease. Those who intentionally and flagrantly disregard These directives are putting all of us at serious risk. But worst of all, they are weakening the very fabric of our healthcare system by exposing our heroes were working in the system to this virus. We have no idea whether or not a vaccine can be established that will work on COVID-19, and assume that there will be his little more than magical thinking. There are a lot of coronaviruses we are no vaccine as possible, and this may be one of them. We just don’t know, so we have to air on the conservative side.
Ironically, those who call themselves conservatives are some of the most egregious offenders to governmental directives, claiming it's an infringement upon their rights! Their rights end when they infringe upon the public health.
