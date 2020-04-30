Starting May 11 Kentuckians will be asked to wear a face mask in public following a directive by Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this week.

In order to help contain the spread of COVID-19 during the phased reopening of the state’s economy, residents are urged to wear cloth facial coverings in public and while visiting and working at essential businesses and those that have reopened.

Beshear said the directive for face masks (cloth is preferred, as disposable surgical and N-95 masks should be donated to health care facilities and first responders), which is also recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, may need to stay in place until a vaccine or better treatment for COVID-19 is developed. Health officials believe that may not be until next year.

To be worn properly, the reusable cloth face masks should cover the nose, mouth and lower face and be washed regularly, according to Dr. Steven Stack, Department of Public Health commissioner.

“It’s going to look very different to use, and it might be a little hard on all of us to take in, but I want to make sure as more people are able to go back to work and we’re able to open other things as we work through May, I want to keep us as safe as possible,” the governor said.

Folks won’t be cited or arrested for not wearing face coverings, Beshear said, although grocery stores and businesses have the ability to deny service to the unmasked.

Already there are social media critics who refuse to wear facial coverings and claim that doing so is “to live in fear of the virus” or “be under government control.”

Those people are exercising their right to freedom of speech, but they're also acting irresponsibly, in our view.

While there is no “requirement” to wear face masks, the gesture is as much about protecting yourself as it is the safety of others. It is the considerate thing to do to help reopen the state's economy and we would much rather be a part of the solution than the problem.

