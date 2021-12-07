What qualities should Kentucky State University look for in its next president? What are the challenges and opportunities that the new president will need to address? These are two of the questions the newly-formed KSU presidential search committee will be seeking answers to at its first public forum via Zoom on Wednesday.
The 11 members of the search committee — Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education vice president and general counsel Travis Powell, faculty representatives Dr. Jens Hannemann and Dr. Peter Smith, staff members Christopher Cribbs and Paul Cable, student representatives Savion Briggs and Jiya Alcorn, KSU National Alumni Association representatives Richard Graves and Donald Lyons, community representative Frankfort City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge and local K-12 educator Paul Thompson — will host the public forum at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Carl H. Smith Auditorium in David H. Bradford Hall.
Answers from the public will assist Myers McRae Executive Search and Consulting — the firm hired to assist in the presidential search — in the development of a leadership profile that the committee will adopt as part of the advertisement to be published in order to attract candidates for president.
“We will produce a position profile, it’s about a four- or five-page document,” said Kenny Daugherty, president of Myers McRae. “It’s four pieces. It’s about the institution, it’s about the position, it’s your qualifications for the position, and it’s about Frankfort and the region. It’s the foundation of our recruiting because it’s who you say to us that we want you to recruit.”
The Frankfort/Franklin County community is invited to participate in a community conversation regarding the KSU presidential search during a town-hall style meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. The community can also watch the meeting via the City of Frankfort's Facebook page and on Cable 10.
At its first meeting last week, the presidential search committee also discussed the possibility of putting out a survey in order to collect input from both the KSU community and local residents. The goal is for the search committee to approve a presidential profile by Dec. 17.
Former K-State President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II resigned on July 20. Clara Ross Stamps is the current acting president.
We encourage KSU stakeholders and the local community to take this opportunity to share their ideas with the presidential search committee and let their voices be heard.
