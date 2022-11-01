We’ve said it before and we will repeat it again — as the seat of state government, Franklin County should lead all 120 Kentucky counties in voter turnout percentage in every single election. But it’s not just our expectation it is also that of Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock, whose office is in charge of elections.
Usually among the top five, Franklin County fell below that expectation in the 2020 general election when it finished 11th with 65.4% of registered voters taking to the polls. Neighboring Anderson County led the state with 70.6%.
Being the midterm election, Hancock is projecting a 60% voter turnout percentage this year. Even though there is not a presidential race on the ballot, there are still several hot local races.
Will voters keep incumbent Phillip Shepherd as 48th Judicial Circuit Court Judge (1st Division) or will challenger Joe Bilby take the seat?
Will Democratic county judge-executive candidate Michael Mueller, who beat incumbent Huston Wells in the primary, tally enough votes to hold off Republican Ken Carroll?
With County Attorney Rick Sparks not running, a new lawyer will take over. Will it be Republican Kate Bennett or Democrat Max Comley?
City voters will decide whether ousted commissioner Kyle Thompson will get another shot on the city commission. Will the three incumbents running in the race — Katrisha Waldridge, Leesa Unger and Kelly May — get reelected? And how will challengers Dawn Hale and J.C. Karsner fair?
Not to be overlooked are two important amendments. Amendment 1 would give the legislature the power to call a special session for no more than 12 additional days during any calendar year if convened by a joint proclamation of the president of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives.
Amendment 2 will effectively ban all abortions regardless of certain factors such as rape, incest or mortal danger to the person who is giving birth.
Three early voting locations — Capital City Activity Center, Yes Arts (the former Frankfort Plant Board building), 317 W. Second St., and Capital City Christian Church, 15 Locust Drive will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday as well as on election day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Registered voters can vote at any precinct location — including the early voting locations — on election day. Other precincts include:
• Collins Lane Elementary, 1 Cougar Lane
• Hearn Elementary, 300 Copperleaf Blvd.
• Franklin County High School, 1100 E. Main St.
• Peaks Mill Elementary, 100 Peaks Mill Road
• Western Hills High School, 100 Doctors Drive
• Bald Knob Fire Station, 355 Flat Creek Road
• Switzer Fire Station, 911 Switzer Road
• Kentucky State University Exum Center, 400 E. Main St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.