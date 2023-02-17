If you don’t receive the Wednesday edition of The State Journal, you truly missed out this week. The front page featured Stewart Home & School students performing a routine with the Western Hills High School dance team during a home basketball game earlier this month. If you haven’t read the story, please do yourself a favor and do so.

Andrea Oney, who has ties teaching dance at both schools, rehearsed a fun collaboration routine with both groups recently. The schools previously performed together prior to the coronavirus pandemic. This was the first partnership between the two since 2020, when COVID forced the closure of many businesses, schools and organizations.

