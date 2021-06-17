We have many questions for the Frankfort City Commission regarding the city manager hiring process, but the most pressing is why the first candidate who was offered the position was offered a $10,000 higher starting salary than the second candidate.

In a 4-1 vote on Monday, city leaders offered Laura Hagg the role of city manager for $140,000 per year just weeks after Thomas Hutka, the commission’s unanimous first choice for the position, was offered the same job for $150,000.

As a comparison, Tom Russell, who currently occupies the city manager chair, makes $130,000 per year. His predecessor, Keith Parker, who was fired in a contentious 3-2 commission vote in August, and previous city manager Cindy Steinhauser both had starting salaries of $140,000 per year, and Parker was making about $145,000 at the time he was let go.

So, why the pay disparity between Hagg and Hutka?

In a not-so-glowing review, Commissioner Kyle Thompson, who voted to offer the position to Hagg, called her the best available option, saying “… I believe that the alternatives for that position were not as good for the city.” 

Fellow Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, the lone dissenter in Monday’s vote, was vocal in her opposition, stating that Hagg, a Frankfort native, isn’t properly qualified for the city’s top administrative post.

“… I do not agree hiring someone who has clearly stated that she does not know city government,” Waldridge said.

But both Thompson and Waldridge — the only commission members to publicly comment prior to the vote — stopped short of addressing the pay difference between the city manager candidates, both of whom have roughly 30 years of experience.

Hagg, a governance specialist, last worked for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in Kyiv, Ukraine, promoting development and democracy abroad. She also has previous experience as Tunisia country director for the International Republican Institute and at the International City/County Management Association in Washington, D.C.

Hutka previously ran public works in Broward County, Florida. He also served as deputy county manager in Osceola County, Florida; associate county administrator in Hennepin County (Minneapolis); and commissioner of engineering and construction for the City of Cleveland.

We believe since both city manager candidates would be performing the same job duties and should be offered the same pay and we challenge city leaders to play fair.

