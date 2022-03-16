After eight months of virtually being left in limbo, the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. now has enough board members to qualify as a quorum. On March 4, Mayor Layne Wilkerson announced three city appointments finally giving the local economic development organization a full board.

KCDC was left with only three board members — all county appointees — following last summer’s mass exodus that included three resignations within weeks of one another.

In June, Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber left the board and the following month both Zachary Horn, partner at local law firm Kirkland, Cain & Horn, and Heather Worthington, a managing partner at Chili’s, tendered their resignations.

In the time since, KCDC and its board have repeatedly called on the mayor, who has sole discretion over the city’s board appointees, to fill the three vacancies, as his selections do not need to be confirmed or voted on by the city commission as a whole.

Two of the remaining KCDC board members — attorney and board chair Clay Patrick and Realtor Danny Willis — even OK’d a resolution requesting Wilkerson to appoint three members to its board in December. Topy America Inc. executive and board member Sam Amburgey was absent from that meeting.

According to the resolution, “the purported lack of quorum is a sole and direct consequence of the failure to appoint members to KCDC” and adds that the mayor’s “continuing failure to appoint new members” has resulted in the economic development organization being unable to do its job and becoming a “convenient but misplaced topic of political controversy rather than a unifying agency of the community’s collective will.”

Wilkerson, who has stressed the importance of local economic development and stated that he is supportive of KCDC, put his proverbial money where his mouth is earlier this month when he appointed First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky President Clay Hulette — who has served on the KCDC board in the past, Rich Rosen, who was previously employed at 3M and currently works for Rosen’s Diversified Inc., and Kimberly Gester, a research analyst for the Kentucky Center for Statistics, to the board.

The mayor said “a lot of thought” went into his decisions regarding board appointments and he wanted to make sure he had “the right combination of folks,” who could help steer KCDC in what he considered the right direction.

We applaud Wilkerson for filling the KCDC board with quality candidates who seem to want the best for Frankfort and Franklin County’s future. It is our hope that with a full KCDC board the hard work of attracting and retaining businesses in our area can begin in earnest.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription