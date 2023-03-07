It is quite fitting that the storm that brought near-hurricane force winds and heavy rain on Friday occurred during the Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) and the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Severe Weather Preparedness Week — a time when officials stress that being proactive — such as canceling classes ahead of time like both local school districts did last week — could potentially save lives.

According to NWS data, there were between 110-130 thunderstorm risk days — some of which included large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and tornadoes — in 2022, which equates to approximately one out of every three days of the year that Kentuckians are exposed to severe weather.

