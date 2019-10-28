The Franklin County Courthouse is home to a new plaque honoring 35 local men who gave their lives for our country in action during World War I.
State Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, Judge-Executive Huston Wells and World War II veteran Leroy F. Spaulding unveiled the memorial, which is permanently located near the door to the main entrance, outside the courthouse on Friday morning.
A bell tolled as volunteers honored the fallen by reading their names aloud to the small crowd at the dedication ceremony. According to the plaque, 2,481 soldiers from Franklin County served in WWI.
Those memorialized on the plaque are William Beckley, Frank X. Busam, William Chism, Harry Conroy, George Cook, Charles Dickey, Nathaniel Bailey Flood, W.T. Goins, James W. Harp, Ovid Harrick, James Harris, Edward Thomas Hawkins, Andrew Hill, Stewart Hosler, Alexander Hamilton Innis, Richard Jett, Roy Kennedy, Karnie Kimberlin, Gerald King, William McEwen, Otha B. Marlow, Moses Metts, Thomas Miles, Eugene D. Mitchell, Miles Ragland, William T. Runyan, Frank M. Scanland, James H. Sharpe, Newland Moffett Shyrock, Fred Simpson, John Tillman, James N. Tucker, Elmer T. Watson, Walter White and Samuel E. Williams.
A total of more than 4.7 million U.S. military personnel participated in the first World War with approximately 110,000 deaths during the conflict — including 45,000 who died from the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak before even reaching France, according to Wikipedia. The last living WWI veteran, Florence Green — a British citizen who served in the Allied armed forces — passed away in February 2012. She was 110.
Originally known as Armistice Day for the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when major hostilities in WWI ended, Nov. 11 is officially Veterans Day in the U.S. As that date approaches, the plaque dedication serves as a reminder to us all that our military veterans are heroes and deserve recognition for their service and sacrifices.