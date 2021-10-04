On Sept. 27 the city commission unanimously voted to lease the former Frankfort Plant Board location on West Second Street to Yes Arts, a program that started in 2016 as a partnership with the Franklin County Drug Court and expanded two years later to include youth art classes, camps and workshops. We believe the decision to relocate next to City Hall will have a lasting positive affect on not just those that the Yes Arts program serves, but the community as a whole.

“The timing for the Yes Arts Center at City Hall couldn’t be better,” explained Joanna Hay, Yes Arts board chair. “It is sure to be a keystone in the revitalization of the Second Street corridor, providing community arts activities in the heart of Frankfort — a dream come true.”

Artists Doris Thurber, Jennifer Zingg and Hay started Yes Arts, which was then known as Hands Healing HeArts, as a weekly program five years ago as a way to help those in recovery after local artist Thurber’s daughter, Maya, died from a drug overdose. Participants use visual art, writing, theater and other creative processes to express their feelings, experiences and struggles to help break the cycle of addiction.

“It has been a great privilege for me to witness the evolution of the original Hands Healing HeArts into the ever expanding organization called Yes Arts, which is focused on prevention and recovery; this in memory of my daughter Maya and countless others,” Thurber added.

Yes Arts plans to use the new public-facing community arts center as a place for people of all ages to meet, create, grow and learn and the location — in the heart of Frankfort near Second Street School — couldn’t be better. The youth program promotes health development and alternatives to substance abuse and the community program uses performances, exhibits and media to increase addiction and recovery engagement.

The space will allow each program — recovery, youth and community — to have its own separate classroom. The front foyer of the old FPB building will be used as the Board of Commissioner’ Art Gallery to showcase student and local artwork.

Yes Arts expects the building to be ready to welcome artists, programs and events next year and we are excited to see the transformation.

