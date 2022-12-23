Virginia O’Hanlon, 8, wrote a letter to the editor of New York’s Sun, and the response was printed as an unsigned editorial on Sept. 21, 1897. Its message still rings true 125 years later.

Dear editor: I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, “If you see it in The Sun it’s so.” Please tell me the truth, is there a Santa Claus?

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription