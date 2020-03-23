“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ To this day, especially in times of ‘disaster,’ I remember my mother’s words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people in this world.” — Fred Rogers
With the coronavirus pandemic hitting home last week, Mr. Rogers’ poignant words — spoken decades ago — still resonate today. From the medical professionals on the front lines who are putting in countless hours to care for the ill to the grocery shelf stockers who smile through the chaos, there are always good people in every situation.
Locally, folks have gotten creative to help others. Churches, which have had to cancel in-person services, have taken to posting sermons on social media. Gyms and trainers are offering free workouts on the web.
After consulting an online how-to video at www.deaconess.com, Frankfort resident Lane Lewis got crafty. She is using her sewing skills to make medical masks for health care workers.
“This is a horrible thing, but there’s so much wonderful that’s coming out of it,” she said.
On Saturday, local members of the Catholic charitable organization St. Vincent de Paul handed out boxes of food to more than 60 individuals and families in need. Clad in gloves, members handed the necessities through a window at its Wallace Avenue location.
When she heard there was a shortage of gloves and anti-bacterial wipes, Andrea Gillis-McClain decided to pitch in. She is donating much-needed items to area health care providers.
After being ordered to cease in-person dining, numerous restaurants have begun serving customers via pickup or curbside. But another way folks are supporting local eateries is by purchasing gift cards or certificates, which can be used at a later date but help struggling business owners now.
The Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management is looking for community volunteers to donate resources and time. For more information, visit http://www.frankfortema.org.
There are endless ways we can lift each other and spread love without passing COVID-19. If you can help or contribute, do so. When you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine.
