From the rugged outdoors to the hardwood and the classroom, if you haven’t been paying attention you may have missed the amazing feats three female high school seniors have accomplished in the past few weeks.

Eighteen-year-old Emily Reed, of Frankfort, became the first female to earn Eagle Scout ranking in the Bluegrass Council of Boy Scouts of America.

The Western Hills senior earned 22 merit badges — one more than required — in the two years since BSA began allowing girls in the organization.

Across town at Franklin County High School, Brooklyn Miles’ name has been synonymous with the Lady Flyers basketball team since her middle school days.

Now a senior and candidate for Miss Kentucky Basketball, Miles — who has signed to play college ball at the University of Tennessee — has been nominated for the 44th annual McDonald’s All-American Games team. The final team roster of 48 players will be announced later this month.

Meanwhile at the Gatton Academy, Kentucky’s first residential STEM program for gifted and high ability high school juniors and seniors on the campus of Western Kentucky University, another Western Hills senior is also making a name for herself.

Diksha Satish, of Frankfort, has been named a candidate for the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program — one of the nation’s most distinguished graduation high school seniors. The finalists will be selected in May.

Each of these young women is making history in their own way and they aren’t alone. Over the past four months, we have witnessed the smashing of the so-called glass ceiling.

In November, Kamala Harris was elected vice president, becoming the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history. She is also the first African American and first Asian American VP.

In December, 21-year-old Sarah Fuller, a goalkeeper on the women’s soccer team at Vanderbilt University, became the first woman to score in a Power 5 college football game when she knocked through two extra-point attempts against Tennessee.

Football history was also made earlier this month at the Super Bowl when 47-year-old Sarah Thomas became the first female referee to officiate on the sport’s biggest stage.

As women across the world continue to breaking down barriers, we are proud of Reed, Miles and Satish and can’t wait to see what they do next.

