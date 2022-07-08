Although the bands and fans have been flocking to Frankfort’s Downtown Summer Concert Series for years, this week's attendees were to be treated to something new. It was to be the first zero waste event hosted in the city’s MIX District.
All participating bars and restaurants in the MIX District were to serve to-go beverages in white, compostable cups, which are constructed from biodegradable paper, made in the U.S. and compostable in a large scale compost operation.
A Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) license held by the city allows participating businesses in the MIX District to sell to-go alcoholic beverages to customers, who are then able to consume the drinks within the boundaries of the district, which encompasses the downtown business district from Mero Street to Second Street and from Wilkinson Boulevard to High Street.
Those MIX District businesses include Sig Lusher Brewery; Kentucky Coffeetree Café; Capital Cellars; Mi Fiesta; Mortimer Bibb’s Public House; Brick Alley; Goodwood; Bourbon on Main; Serafini; Buddy’s Pizza; The Cooperage; and Trifecta BBQ. The district is open for to-go alcoholic beverage sales Monday-Friday from 4:30-11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
In addition, two compost stations were to be set up — on Broadway near the concert stage and at the corner of St. Clair Mall and Broadway — for folks to dispose of their cups, which were then to be taken to the city’s yard compost pad and buried to be broken down over time.
As part of the pilot program, the City of Frankfort also planned to collect data to better help evaluate the feasibility of offering zero waste MIX District events in the future. Some of the information that was to be gathered includes the number of cups used and the total weight of disposed cups. The city then planned to track the progress of the biodegradable cups in the yard compost pad.
The pilot program was to be facilitated by the city, its Division of Solid Waste and the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative Professional Fellows Program (YSEALI PFP), an exchange program between the U.S. Department of State and young leaders from Southeast Asia.
“The city is participating in this program by hosting two fellows from Thailand, Pawitra (Mimi) Chamnanrot and Onchuda (Tarnya) Koobkratok, both of whom have backgrounds in environmental and waste management. They are working to help plan and execute the zero waste pilot event during their fellowship,” the city stated in a press release.
It is our hope that the city continues to host zero waste events as they could greatly benefit both our community and the environment.
