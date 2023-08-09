As Americans prepare to celebrate the Semiquincentennial of our nation’s birth, we are locked in bitter controversy over the nature of our identity and historical experience. Perhaps it is only natural that each generation rewrites the historical narrative in light of its experience.
Do not lose heart as partisans attempt to remold our common heritage to suit their needs. In his recent biography of Abraham Lincoln, Jon Meacham chose to quote abolitionist Frederick Douglass: “I do not despair of this country …The fiat of the Almighty, ‘Let there be Light,’ has not yet spent its force.”
There is indeed “light” in our nation. Its source can be found in the souls of the more than 330 million people, most of whom share a common set of political principles that stretches back nearly 250 years. While those principles have been imperfectly applied, they remain sound. As people are flawed, so too will be their institutions.
But, we must never lose sight of our collective goal — to make those principles a reality for succeeding generations.
The Founding Generation of our republic was revolutionary. Had they merely launched a colonial rebellion culminating in the creation of 13 new nations, that would have been brash enough, but they went further. Two days after voting to break their ties with the British Empire, the members of the Second Continental Congress issued an astonishing document that challenged the traditional foundations of government itself.
In 1776, the nations of the world were ruled by despots — monarchs and princes, sultans and moguls. The prevailing notion was that of “The Divine Right of Kings.” That is to say, that monarchs not only inherit their position, they were also appointed by God to rule.
Because they were chosen by God, they did not need to answer to their “subjects.”
To question or rebel against a monarch was to rebel against God.
In The Unanimous Declaration of the Thirteen United States of America, the Founders flipped the script. God did play a role in the formation of government, but not by anointing kings. The Creator granted to all men, “certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” People created governments to protect these God-given rights. If a government failed to do so, then the governed had the right “to alter or abolish it.” In short, since “the people” created government, the government was answerable to “the people.”
Even more shocking, the members of the Second Continental Congress had the gall to assert that all men were created equal. Imagine the notion that you, as a free-born American are the equal of King Charles III of England. This statement is even more shocking when you consider the fact that Thomas Jefferson put no qualifications on this phrase even though he and many other members of the Congress were slaveholders.
Over the next two centuries, monarchs and sultans around the globe were dethroned or ceded their power, being replaced largely by republics. Some republics degenerated into dictatorships, but many more preserved the rule of law within a framework of popular government.
The Founders were also deeply suspicious of power, believing that by its nature, power corrupts. As a result, as colonial governments were transformed into state governments, the Revolutionary generation sought to limit the power that politicians could exercise. Many newly written state constitutions even contained guarantees for individual freedoms related to speech, religion and assembly.
We are the inheritors of those rights. Like the Founders, we guard our liberties with great care. We question our elected officials and vote them out of office whenever we feel their actions do not reflect the will of the community. Every election has the potential of having revolutionary consequences.
Controversy is nothing new in the United States. It is difficult to find consensus in a nation 330 million people of diverse backgrounds and economic interests. Yet we have managed to create and sustain one of the largest economies in the world, providing an impressive level of prosperity for most of its citizens.
President Abraham Lincoln referred to the United States as, “the last, best hope of mankind.”
If that is so, then we are a nation worth preserving. More importantly, we must also be willing to extend the benefits of liberty to all of our citizens. We must be “the light.”
Thomas Matijasic is a Professor Emeritus at Big Sandy Communication and Technical College (KCTCS), having taught history there for 40 years before retiring in June 2023. Matijasic has a Ph.D. in history from Miami University in Ohio. He was moved to write the essay by the preparations which are currently underway for the celebration of America's Semiquincentennial. He currently resides in Hager Hill, Kentucky. He can be reached at thomas.matijasic@gmail.com.
