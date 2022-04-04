April is known nationally as Safe Baby Haven month, a time to recognize safe alternatives to infant abandonment by promoting Safe Haven laws. Today the National Safe Haven Alliance (NSHA) announces that 4,510 babies have been saved nationally utilizing the Safe Haven law. Please take this opportunity to celebrate the lives of each and every child saved in the last 22 years. This life saving alternative will continue as long as there is a need to save these special newborns.
Safe Haven laws allow a parent to anonymously relinquish an unharmed infant with a Safe Baby Haven provider. Each state in the U.S. provides this option for a parent although requirements may differ. Hospital staffs are approved Safe Haven providers in every state. Fire Stations, Police Stations, Emergency Medical Service Providers and Churches with Safe Haven signage, are all Safe Haven Providers in Kentucky.
Our hearts are full today because of these children that are bringing joy to this world because of the safety provided by Safe Haven laws. Anonymous placement allows a parent in crisis to consider the alternatives to abandoning their infant. Safe Baby Haven leaders across the country have worked to support and provide the resources needed to help a mother or parent right where they stand. By walking alongside a parent in their crisis, they are not alone, they want someone to offer them HOPE and that is what NSHA and the mission of Safe Haven gives.
The first law was enacted in 1999, and to date over 4510 infants have been saved using Safe Baby Haven Laws. Not only has this law saved many lives, this option has helped connect thousands of parents to resources for parenting their child, temporary placement and traditional adoption. Please assist awareness efforts to help end infant abandonment in the U.S. and the world.
Anonymity is a critical component of how we successfully support parents in crisis, because of trained subject matter experts operating the national 24/7 helpline, confidential and caring support is provided, and the love and care given to each parent is vital to the outcome for them and their baby.
