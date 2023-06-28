High quality, affordable child care is essential for kids to learn, parents to work and the economy to prosper. But for years, families have struggled to find and afford care, which can cost more than college tuition, even as the industry’s largely female workforce subsists on extremely low wages. Recent influxes of federal pandemic funding have eased many of those pressures — but that money is about to run out, leaving the entire child care industry and the families that rely on it at risk.

Fortunately, the state has the money to avert the coming crisis. When lawmakers pass a new two-year budget next year, they can use our record revenues and the billions saved in the state’s so-called rainy day fund to ensure kids keep learning and parents keep working.

Dustin Pugel

Dustin Pugel

