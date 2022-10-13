"A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, adored by little statesmen, philosophers, and divines." So said Ralph Waldo Emerson(1803-1882). As we approach election day of 2022, there is another category of little minds we should be aware of — namely voters who foolishly and consistently vote for the same representatives and failing policies which do not attend to the business of our common good and the protection of all the people and our democracy. As a transcendentalist who believed in the goodness of all humans and that there are elements of the divine in all our actions, Emerson would not have considered the fact that citizens would vote against democracy, humanity, and the welfare of all.
Are the two major parties so different (the parties, not necessarily the people)? Yes.
The Democrat Party is more liberal and "left leaning;” believes in a higher minimum wage, progressive tax rates, and tax increases to fund government; bases beliefs on communal and social responsibility, and the common good; supports decreased spending on the military and increased spending on social goods and services; generally supports LGBTQ rights; agrees with government regulation to protect consumers and the environment; believes abortion should remain legal as part of women's health rights; mainly supports universal health care; believes in humane, reformed immigration policies with a pathway to citizenship; and supports sensible, protective and societal gun control legislation.
The Republican Party is more conservative, "right leaning" and reactionary, thus opposing political, economic and social liberalization/reform; believes wages should be set by the "free market," a flat tax rate and no tax increases; believes more in individual freedom than societal common good; supports increased military spending; has mixed support on LGBTQ issues; believes abortion should not be legal; believes government regulation hinders the "free market" and jobs; supports private insurance model of health care; is non-supportive of humane immigration reform and efforts; and does not support gun control legislation.
The following is a chilling and indicative quote by Aaron Rupar, a GOP candidate in Minnesota, "I want to make it clear that if we were to implement and legislate all of our conservative values onto people, there will be people that will suffer. Like, I think we give too much welfare to people.”
That would presumably include the homeless, the hungry, the sick, the unemployed, children and the victims of tornado damages, flood ravages, and hurricane destruction ... devastating to persons in need and to states like Kentucky, which receives $2.15 in federal aid for every $1 we pay in federal taxes.
Let's review two elected officials whom we will be deciding whether or not to return to Washington, D.C — Andy Barr (House of Representatives) and Rand Paul (Senate).
Andy Barr enjoys a 92% rating by the NRA, favors the wealthy 96.9% of the time, and supports big business 100% of the time, military spending 97.8% of the time, taxing the middle class 92% of the time, a hawkish foreign policy 83.3% of the time, and avoiding default, domestic surveillance and limited higher spending the majority of the time.
Barr only supports foreign and humanitarian aid, public health, education funding, women's rights, racial equality, increasing revenues, humane immigration policy and environmental protection a small minority of the time. His voting record indicates he supports countering Russian election interference, taxing the wealthy, a robust safety net, labor rights and wages, consumer protection, taxing businesses, disaster relief, financial sector regulation, LGBTQ rights, gun control and poverty amelioration basically 0% of the time.
Rand Paul also enjoys a 92% rating by the NRA, and has accepted more money from the NRA than any other Senate candidate this year. He favors the wealthy 86.3% of the time, supports taxing the middle class 100% of the time, and supports big business the majority of the time.
His support of internet freedom, military spending, higher social spending, public health, hawkish foreign policy, poverty amelioration, consumer protection, women's rights, domestic surveillance, taxing the wealthy, a robust safety net, and a humane immigration policy all come in at a small minority of the time. Paul's support of racial equality, increasing revenues, avoiding default, labor rights and wages, disaster relief, restricting money in politics, taxing businesses, funding education, environmental protection, financial sector regulation, foreign and humanitarian aid, and gun control is basically at 0%.
Dag Hammarskjold, a former Secretary-General of the United Nations, wrote in his 1964 book, "Markings," "You cannot play with the animal in you without becoming wholly animal, play with falsehood without forfeiting your right to truth, play with cruelty without losing your sensitivity of mind. He who wants to keep his garden tidy does not reserve a plot for weeds".
Should we continue to foolishly and consistently vote for the same politicians and failed policies or should we take the opportunity to weed our personal, communal, political and legislative gardens to provide the passion and compassion needed for the common good, democracy and human rights?
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
