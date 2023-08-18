Kentucky State University alum and proud HBCU graduate Tyrie Nason Buchanan noticed a large number of his classmates and younger KSU alumni were losing their lives to preventive health-related issues far too soon. He made a pledge to highlight healthy lifestyles. It began with a group of his Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity brothers working out on Friday mornings during the KSU homecoming weekend. That elevated with a collaboration and partnership with the university and alumni association and evolved into an official 3K and Health Fair event.

Three successful 3K events were held raising funds to support breast cancer care and research at the University of Louisville Brown Cancer Center and providing KSU students with scholarships along with facilitating a health fair. KSU alumni hosted the first ever 3K event at a HBCU campus during a homecoming in 2019. To promote inclusivity for the entire African American community, the annual event will do just that moving forward.

Katima Smith-Willis

Katima Smith-Willis

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription