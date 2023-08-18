Kentucky State University alum and proud HBCU graduate Tyrie Nason Buchanan noticed a large number of his classmates and younger KSU alumni were losing their lives to preventive health-related issues far too soon. He made a pledge to highlight healthy lifestyles. It began with a group of his Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity brothers working out on Friday mornings during the KSU homecoming weekend. That elevated with a collaboration and partnership with the university and alumni association and evolved into an official 3K and Health Fair event.
Three successful 3K events were held raising funds to support breast cancer care and research at the University of Louisville Brown Cancer Center and providing KSU students with scholarships along with facilitating a health fair. KSU alumni hosted the first ever 3K event at a HBCU campus during a homecoming in 2019. To promote inclusivity for the entire African American community, the annual event will do just that moving forward.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, KSU alumni will host A Healthy KSU. Our vision is to decrease the health disparities within and among African American communities bridging gaps to help achieve health equity!
Compared to their white counterparts, African Americans are at higher risk for heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, prostate cancer, triple negative breast cancer, poor maternal and infant health, asthma, stroke, obesity and lack of access to medical doctors. Alumni, family and guests are encouraged to celebrate KSU homecoming with the purpose to bring awareness of the health disparities in the African American community so that we can build sustainable outcomes for generations to come.
Together through sponsorship and partnership we can connect and grow our community while providing education, resources, and support to continue closing the health gaps to help our friends, family, and communities thrive.
Past partners include the Kentucky Governor's Office, the City of Frankfort, Kentucky State University, ABC News, 107.9 FM radio station, the Red Cross, Frankfort Regional Medical Center (HCA) and U of L Brown Cancer Center.
Katima Smith-Willis is a local organizer, member of the Humans Rights Commission and contract event coordinator for the ACLU of Kentucky, mother and wife. She can be reached at katimak.mcmillan@gmail.com
