Nearly 15 centuries before John F. Kennedy's inaugural address in which he inspired a generation to civic action and public service with the challenge, "Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country," the legendary King Arthur said, "It is in serving one another we become free."
On July 4, 1776, with the signing of the Declaration of Independence, this new nation in America declared that all people are created equal, with certain "unalienable" rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. In 1384, John Wycliffe, a priest, theologian and social philosopher first used the phrase "... government of the people, by the people, and for the people", implying not just rights but responsibilities. President Abraham Lincoln immortalized these words for the American people in his Gettysburg Address of 1863.
Since then, we have been very vocal about "my rights and my freedom," but not so vocal or active when it comes to "our liberty and our responsibilities." Both essentially and existentially there is a basic difference between "my freedom" and "our liberty." "My freedom," in its broadest sense, represents a total lack of restraint or the unrestrained motivation to fulfill one's desires without regard to others. "Our liberty" entails the responsible use of liberty under the rule of law, for the common good, without depriving anyone else of their liberty.
Kennedy's challenge led to such national service programs as AmericaCorps, Vista, National Civilian Community Corps, City Year, Youth Build, Teach for America, expansion of Habitat for Humanity, and National Guard Youth ChalleNGE. These programs brought together youth from diverse backgrounds, helped them to mature into adults who understand responsibilities, not just rights, and do meaningful work for reward other than just money.
It appears that our children are learning (from adults and social media) to be more concerned with maximizing individual self-interest as opposed to the common good. Many of our youth are victims of learned helplessness, arrested development and despair caused by a breakdown of values, standards, responsibility and guidance, possibly as a result of a conflict in belief systems and a disintegration of social bonds between the individual and the community.
One option to benefit both our youth and country is a mandatory, gender neutral, two-year program of national civilian service, in tandem with military service, to provide a bridge for all 18-21 year olds to learn (or relearn) the concepts of common good, responsibility, social equality, diversity, economic equality, and emotional maturity. This bridge to responsible adulthood would remove youth from their protected comfort zone and allow them to explore and develop the fundamental human qualities of honesty, integrity, courage, responsibility, self-awareness, wholeheartedness, self-reflection and self-reliance, while allowing them to do work of real social and personal value.
Goals would include:
• improvement of local communities
• prevention of long-term unemployment
• rebuilding of social and civic networks
• provision of economic benefits.
Initial policy recommendations would be to increase national service positions; provide a living allowance to a base 175% of the federal poverty level; an educational allowance to cover at least two years at a public university in the home state; and build an infrastructure of youth work programs in tutoring children, building affordable housing, assisting with disaster relief, elder care, child care, assistance in hospitals, and psychiatric facilities, agriculture and restoring the environment, among others.
A Columbia University study found that for every $1 invested in national service, $3.95 will be returned in higher earnings, increased output, stronger labor markets, increased social capital and tax revenues. According to J.P. Morgan Civic Enterprises, a cost-benefit analysis indicates that for every social cost of $1.50, there is a social benefit of $6.50; for every fiscal cost of $1.10, there is a fiscal benefit of $2.50; for every $1.00 spent in taxes, the return is $2.20. Currently, in national service civilian programs, there are 80,450 full time equivalent participants. This generates a social cost of $1.75 billion, and a social benefit of $9.0 billion. If we only increase the participants to one million, the social cost of $20.7 billion would produce a social benefit of $92.6 billion. Financing could initially be sourced and leveraged through tax incentives, public-private partnerships, and the private and corporate donation base of $300 billion. Increased economic benefits would sustain the program.
Nearly 15 centuries after King Arthur spoke of service to others, another legend, Muhammad Ali, said, "Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth."
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
