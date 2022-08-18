If only (in a simple twist of fate) Mitch McConnell had not refused to comply (for one year) with the Senate’s Constitutional duty to advise and consent on Obama’s Supreme Court nominee (Merrick Garland) and had Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived 30 to 40 days longer, we would have a 5-4 moderate/progressive Supreme Court. Instead, we have a gang of six religious zealots and political hacks inflicting a retrograde hellscape upon America, thrusting daggers into the heart of the “American Experiment,” ripping the nation apart, and raining down fire bombs on a (once) “Shining City on A Hill.”
SO:
If you believe that state legislatures (especially those controlled by Republicans) have so-called “plenary” power, that is, unilateral powers relating to local, state and federal voting procedures (and perhaps voter and elector outcomes), irrespective of Court “opinions”;
And if you believe that property rights and “states’ rights” are superior to, and determinative of human rights and civil and privacy rights. And if you believe that any right not specifically enumerated in the Constitution cannot be inferred, interpreted or granted by the Supreme Court (but the court can nevertheless take away any right it deems was previously granted “egregiously”). And if you agree with the Supreme Court that “corporations are people” and “money is speech” (another way of saying “money talks and (your) BS walks”);
And if you believe that tax dollars should be used to fund tax-exempt religious and private education, and if you believe the (AK-47/AR-15 interpretation) of the Second Amendment is more sacred than the First Amendment and the Establishment clause of the 14th Amendment (separation of church and state);
And if you believe that a person should be able to carry any semi-automatic firearm, with any magazine size, anywhere, at any time, and in any way (and the consequences of such policy are just something we must, after the requisite thoughts and prayers and moment of silence, move on from);
And if you believe America should never have a Medicare-for-all type of universal health care system, perhaps including private supplemental insurance (like all the other industrialized nations). And if you believe the Post Office, Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, public schools and a list too long to include, should all be cut, privatized or eliminated;
And if you believe a “person” exists at fertilization, or perhaps insemination, or perhaps “conceptually” at contraception (insofar as contraception prevents a “person” from being conceived, thus rendering (as religious dogma) sex as sin, that is, a pleasure, without (God’s) purpose that we to “go forth and multiply.” You may ask Justices John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh and the U.S. Council of Catholic Bishops for an explication of this idea. And if you believe a 12-year-old girl, raped by a family member (pun recognized but not intended), should be forced to carry to term and give birth, unless she is prevented from doing so by a (rigorously investigated) ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage, or suicide;
And if you believe the best tax policy is one that “drowns government in a bathtub” and “that government which governs best is that government which governs least” (or preferably not at all);
And if you believe the Electoral College and the Senate’s “Filibuster Rule” are almost divinely inspired to ensure that a minority of voters can regularly elect (Republican) presidents and likewise also prevent (in the Senate) the passage of any and all legislation favored by a majority of Americans;
THEN:
You should vote Republican in November, for Andy Barr and especially for Rand Paul. They will deliver for you.
Henry G. Marks, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee. He can be emailed at henrygmarks@aol.com.
