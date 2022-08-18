If only (in a simple twist of fate) Mitch McConnell had not refused to comply (for one year) with the Senate’s Constitutional duty to advise and consent on Obama’s Supreme Court nominee (Merrick Garland) and had Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived 30 to 40 days longer, we would have a 5-4 moderate/progressive Supreme Court. Instead, we have a gang of six religious zealots and political hacks inflicting a retrograde hellscape upon America, thrusting daggers into the heart of the “American Experiment,” ripping the nation apart, and raining down fire bombs on a (once) “Shining City on A Hill.”

SO:

Henry G. Marks

Henry G. Marks

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription