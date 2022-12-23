A stable for shelter and protection from the elements, animals, and danger; a stable for a home; this was the best we could provide over 2,000 years ago (according to legend and story) for "a child born unto us," the Prince of Peace.
We do not know when the next prince or princess of peace, the next savior, the next prophet, or the next angel will be born unto us unawares; will we be able, or care enough, to provide proper housing? What is proper housing? It is an affordable place for a family to build a stable home ... a memory machine that shelters and safeguards not only a family with dignity, but gathers the dreams that have been, and the memories that are to be. Currently, between the dreams of a home and the reality of living are the statistics of existence for many. Families are sadly the number one fastest growing segment of the homeless population, mainly due to lack of affordable housing, unemployment, low wages, and the effects of pervasive poverty.
Especially at Christmas, people speak of going home or tell stories of home. This is also true of the souls out on the street, under the bridges, in cardboard boxes or sleeping on steam grates mere blocks from our nation's Capitol; people who are lost and can no longer find home. We speak of "going home" when people die; fallen military heroes go home to rest.
"There's pretty strong evidence that the environment in which people live is closely linked to their well-being," says Graham Rowles, a professor at the University of Kentucky. "It's sort of like the human animal attachment to territory (home) is built into our DNA. We have a need for a place that is called home," he adds. "Home provides security, control, belonging, identity, and privacy, among other things. But most of all, it's a place that provides us with a centering — a place from which we leave each morning and to which we return each evening."
It is where we gain our strength, our courage, and have emotional refuge. Home helps us keep alive some of the more powerful sources which have given our lives meaning, well-being, and happiness. Home is one necessity for all humans to thrive.
Homelessness is then a difficult and painful period in one's life, where "you" will be confused, bewildered, angry, desperate, helpless and hopeless — especially for families with children. This isolation is true no matter if you have traveled from Nazareth to Bethlehem, and then fled to Egypt; whether you are escaping persecution, oppression, war or poverty; whether you are from Ukraine, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, or Anytown, USA. Homelessness is a deep void of loss, a feeling of impotence, failure, and worthlessness. It should not be, but this new space is the closing in of the borders of a person's life ... a "Dark Night of the Soul" (St. John of the Cross, Spanish mystic and poet, 1541-1597).
What can we do? We can provide the necessary emergency housing for each particular circumstance, provide better access to healthcare, increase the chances for employment and a stable family income, make it easier for children to attend school, ensure safety, especially for children, streamline the access to aid/resources, create an environment which helps reduce loneliness, stress, and feelings of shame, increase inclusion, integration, and social ties with the community, thereby providing dignity and hope. Simultaneously, we can work with our local, state, and national representatives on providing permanent housing and self-sufficiency.
There are studies and international examples of providing immediate permanent housing and necessary aid to the unsheltered and homeless which reduces long-term costs. If $15 billion were spent annually for two consecutive years, we could provide permanent housing to our 600,000 US homeless population. We have 16 million vacant housing units which could be rehabbed, if necessary, and converted into permanent, available, affordable housing, instead of building any additional, newer, bigger, unaffordable housing. It is possible ... that amount of money is annually only 1.5% of what we will spend at Christmas, for the next two years.
Home (family) is not only the place where one is first loved, but it is the place where one first learns to love. Home is not just a place on a map. It is the family and the memories we have made; where we yearn to be, return to, or remember, especially at Christmas. The lost people feel they can no longer get home. They need help and hope that their dreams soon will come true. If we provide the housing, the people will make the home. To know who needs help, we need only just ask, look, and see; then act with compassion. Remember and believe — we are how we treat each other, and nothing more.
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
