A stable for shelter and protection from the elements, animals, and danger; a stable for a home; this was the best we could provide over 2,000 years ago (according to legend and story) for "a child born unto us," the Prince of Peace.

We do not know when the next prince or princess of peace, the next savior, the next prophet, or the next angel will be born unto us unawares; will we be able, or care enough, to provide proper housing? What is proper housing? It is an affordable place for a family to build a stable home ... a memory machine that shelters and safeguards not only a family with dignity, but gathers the dreams that have been, and the memories that are to be. Currently, between the dreams of a home and the reality of living are the statistics of existence for many. Families are sadly the number one fastest growing segment of the homeless population, mainly due to lack of affordable housing, unemployment, low wages, and the effects of pervasive poverty.

Glenn Ballard

Glenn Ballard

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription