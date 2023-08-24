It has been a little more than 130 years since Kentucky’s constitutional framers laid the cornerstone of public education in the commonwealth — a one-sentence directive that calls on the General Assembly to “provide for an efficient system of common schools throughout the state.”

The phrase is easy to understand but apparently hard for some to follow. If they have their way next year, public education as we know it will change forever, and not for the better.

Cherlynn Stevenson

Cherlynn Stevenson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription