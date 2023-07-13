A hybrid paraphrase of Pete Seeger's 1955 song of harmony and peace "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?" could be as follows:
Where have all the gun deaths gone?
Many times happening.
Where have all the gun deaths gone?
Past thoughts and prayers.
Where have all the gun deaths gone?
Gone to graveyards once again.
Oh, when will they ever learn?
Oh, when will we ever learn?
In 1776, the marginal beginnings of our country declared the right to freedom from tyranny, oppression, fear and terrorism, paving the way for a nation of the people which would ensure and protect "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." While we no longer have King George on a throne ruling over his subjects, we have allowed "king gun" to have excessive power to rule through a minority factor of the NRA, gun manufacturers, gun lobbies, politicians and money to a form of active terrorism which has elevated gun deaths to the major cause of death among children and teenagers in the United States.
The number of mass shootings in the U.S. in 2023, as of June 19, was 310. In addition to the growing number of mass shootings, the number of gun suicides, accidents and community-level shootings have combined to give us close to 140 gun deaths per day. This is not normal, humane, politically, collectively or socially sane. No other developed country in the world has this level of daily, routine or standard gun violence ... except those in the midst of war (even then our daily gun death rate is sometimes higher).
In a recent span of 10 years, there were 288 school shootings in the U.S. Coming in at second place during this same time period was Mexico with eight school shootings. Since 1999, there have been 377 school shootings with 199 dead children, faculty and staff; 424 injured; 349,000 children exposed to gun violence with the attendant social and psychological results.
The weapons of choice — AR 15-style assault rifles and semi-automatic handguns — weapons of war, not hunting or home protection. While common good and common sense gun control measures continue to be stalled, deflected and defeated by monied and political interests, the U.S. remains unique in the global society. There is only one place on this earth where people (including school children) get killed by weapons of war with any regularity. There is only one place where people have such easy access to these weapons — the United States. Our annual cost of this gun violence, after the death/injury toll is $557.2 Billion.
During the 20 years of our war in Afghanistan we lost 2,402 of our military in action. In the same 20 years, there were over 800,000 gun deaths in the U.S. and 83,950 were children and teens. There are politicians and other citizens who blame it all on mental health issues, poverty and crime. We have approximately the same rate of mental illness as the rest of the developed nations; poverty is experienced all around the world; crime and criminals hold influence in all nations. But there is only one place where people experience such a high rate of gun death and violence — the United States.
Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Maybe we could raise the federal minimum age to buy a firearm from 18 to 20; mandate universal background checks; institute a reasonable waiting period for all gun purchases; rescind NRA non-profit status for violation of tax-exempt rules and regulations; ban civilian purchase of military/assault-style rifles and handguns along with high capacity magazines; hold liable and prosecute all complicit parties whose actions and inactions prolong change; and vote out politicians who ignore gun violence reality.
Gun violence is not predestined for the American people. It is a human-made tragedy which can be changed. It will take all of us including three functional branches of government at both the state and federal levels. To really bring about change we will have to quit worshipping a poorly interpreted, misunderstood, and outdated Second Amendment which puts guns over people's lives. This idolatry is "...a veneration too far," as David Hoskins writes in "The Animal Within."
There was once another culture conflict in America, whose foundation came from the concept and mentality of "Manifest Destiny," where an Apache Holy Man, Geronimo, fought for the lives and souls of his people against oppression, suppression of human dignity, repression of human rights, political and economic inequalities, land theft, hardships, politicians and gun deaths. His last words on his deathbed were, "I am waiting for the change." We still are in America.
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
