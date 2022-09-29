I read with great disappointment the recent article by Crit Luallen in which she called for citizens to vote against Amendment 2 to the Kentucky Constitution, known as the “Yes for Life” amendment. The language of the “Yes for Life” amendment simply says, “To protect human life, nothing in the Kentucky constitution creates the right to abortion or requires government funding for abortion.”
That is the only issue the Amendment addresses.
Voting yes on this amendment on election day will simply prevent a judge from “discovering” a right to an abortion in the Kentucky Constitution, like the U.S. Supreme Court justices found in 1973 when they made abortion on demand the law in every state in America.
If the “Yes for Life” amendment is passed in November, the state legislature can still pass laws dealing with abortion. For example, if the legislature wanted to, it could pass a law that made it legal for the victim of rape or incest to have an abortion. Passing the “Yes for Life” Amendment does not prohibit the legislature from passing whatever kind of law it wants to dealing with abortion.
Some say that abortion is part of a woman’s right to healthcare. Since when is killing the baby in the mother’s womb considered healthcare? Healthcare for whom? According to the National Library of Medicine, within seven weeks of pregnancy a baby already has its own DNA. According to other sources, like the Real Choices Clinic and others, as soon as the egg and sperm join and fertilization occurs, conception happens. From that point forward, the baby has a separate DNA from the mother. The Bible teaches that at the moment of conception, there are two people to be considered during the pregnancy. When the sole purpose of a medical procedure is to end the life of the patient, in this case, the baby, that is not healthcare.
Most physicians take an oath upon graduation from medical school called the Hippocratic Oath. Part of that oath says that a doctor must “FIRST DO NO HARM.” How can a physician kill a baby in its mother’s womb through abortion and not be violating the oath they took to “first do no harm?”
Let’s consider some facts regarding the baby:
The National Library of Medicine says that in ALL cases, within seven weeks of pregnancy, a baby already has its own DNA. The earliest detection of a baby’s DNA was four weeks and five days. The latest detection of the baby’s DNA was seven weeks and one day. That indicates that there are two human lives present during pregnancy. The doctor, therefore, is supposed to be providing excellent healthcare to both the mother and the baby.
If we are honest, we know that what the mother is carrying in her womb is a baby. If we leave that pregnancy alone, in about nine months, the woman delivers a baby.
We don’t have “fetus” showers. We have baby showers. We don’t prepare a “fetus” room, we prepare a room for the baby. We don’t buy “fetus” monitors for that room, we buy baby monitors. We buy baby clothes, baby bottles, baby food, baby diapers, etc. We know very well that what the mother is carrying in her womb is a baby.
When a doctor diagnoses a woman as being pregnant, he doesn’t say to her, “Congratulations, you’re going to have a “fetus." No, the doctor says, “Congratulations, you’re going to have a baby.” The safest place for a baby should be in its mother’s womb, but unfortunately, that is no longer true in Kentucky or in many other places in America.
Even the law recognizes that what is in the mother’s womb is a baby. If a person shoots and kills a pregnant woman, the shooter can be charged with killing two people, the mother and the baby. If a drunk driver kills a pregnant woman, the driver can be charged with killing both the mother and the baby.
Eunice Montfort worked as a health care administrator for 20 years. Following that, she began a new career in the construction industry where she worked for an additional 18 years. She is married to Art Montfort, a local businessman. She can be emailed at eunicedmontfort@yahoo.com
