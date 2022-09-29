I read with great disappointment the recent article by Crit Luallen in which she called for citizens to vote against Amendment 2 to the Kentucky Constitution, known as the “Yes for Life” amendment. The language of the “Yes for Life” amendment simply says, “To protect human life, nothing in the Kentucky constitution creates the right to abortion or requires government funding for abortion.”

That is the only issue the Amendment addresses. 

Eunice Montfort

