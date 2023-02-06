The Department of Juvenile Justice is in a crisis never witnessed before. Recent reports demonstrate a lack of leadership within DJJ that allows a toxic loss of morale to manifest itself. Meanwhile, executive branch officials are ignoring the needs of front-line workers who have repeatedly tried to communicate directly with them.

For two years, your legislature has received no communication from our governor on any policy changes or additional resources needed to help him manage the DJJ. In fact, the governor’s own recent budget proposal did not reflect the request from the Department of Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. There are reports of assault, rioting, and even a gang rape of a minor in the state's custody. We find these reports reprehensible, and unforgivable, and the inaction from the executive branch intolerable. 

Whitney Westerfield

