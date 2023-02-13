Lawmakers returned to Frankfort last week to reconvene following a constitutionally required break in the 2023 30-day legislative session.

We immediately got back to work, passing House Bill 1, which codifies the income tax reduction from 5 percent to 4.5 percent that went into effect on Jan. 1. The bill lowers the income tax to 4 percent beginning on January 1, 2024. Additional tax reform, moving away from taxing production and more emphasis on consumption, not only keeps more money in wage earners' pockets but it builds on the record years of economic success in the commonwealth, primarily because of conservative, pro-business policies enacted by the Kentucky General Assembly.

Gex 'Jay' Williams

