Inflation is straining Americans’ budgets. While the immediate cause is the COVID-19 pandemic, the preexisting condition of corporate-driven policy choices over recent decades has made the problem much worse. A solution will tackle those underlying challenges and avoid creating more pain for those already struggling.
The issue arose after the COVID-19 pandemic brought our economy to a halt in the spring of 2020. When people began spending again, health concerns led to completely different buying patterns. Spending shifted from services to goods as people cancelled gym memberships and purchased home exercise bikes instead, or skipped eating out and bought cookware.
While demand for goods was up, the coronavirus sent a jolt through supply chains. COVID-19 resulted in plant shutdowns, worker illnesses and deaths, and shuttered schools and child care centers that pushed parents out of the labor market.
Since the 1980s, policy choices advancing corporate globalization, consolidation and deregulation made the system more vulnerable to these shocks. Lax antitrust enforcement has resulted in handfuls of large corporations now controlling entire industries, and their reliance on dispersed, low-paid, just-in-time production made the entire supply chain more fragile. When crisis hit, the system failed, creating bottlenecks and shortages that have driven prices up further.
As prices rose, increasingly monopolized industries took advantage of the opportunity by increasing prices even more, as proudly described on shareholder calls. The result is that over half of inflation has gone to fattening corporate profits. Many companies are using that gain for stock buybacks to enrich their executives even as consumers face the pain of higher prices for food, gas and other necessities.
Aid to people, businesses and public services during the pandemic through the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act helped alleviate the pain of soaring prices, but were not the cause of it. The alternative to relief was to let the economy fall into a depression and watch hunger and homelessness soar. Inflation in the U.S. is at similar levels to Europe even though pandemic aid there was much smaller.
Our failure to contain COVID through more aggressive public health actions protracted the problem. Russia’s war on Ukraine made matters worse, pushing gas prices up another $1 per gallon in the U.S. and limiting supply of wheat, corn and other products.
Despite those ongoing concerns, most forecasters think inflation is likely to come down in the fall, and the bond markets are predicting lower inflation in the future as well. Supply chain bottlenecks are starting to ease, as evidenced by recent significant declines in the price of used cars and televisions.
And there is no evidence at this point that inflation expectations are becoming entrenched among workers, households and businesses. That’s the fear with inflation — that it will take hold and lead to a wage-price spiral.
Wage increases are not actually even a major contributor to price increases. In fact, workers’ wages make up only 8% of inflation, and wage growth has moderated recently. Employee pay has been going up, but at slower rates than prices. That’s not surprising given that worker power has been so weakened in recent decades, with only 6% of the private sector workforce now in a union.
The Federal Reserve is already acting to raise interest rates, which is beginning to cool the housing and financial markets. But there are real concerns the Fed will act too aggressively and push the economy into a recession, causing hardship to spike when we haven’t fully recovered from the last downturn.
We need solutions based in the fact that inflation is coming primarily from the supply side of the economy. With evidence that opportunistic corporations are padding their profits, Congress should empower the Federal Trade Commission to investigate price gouging just like we do in Kentucky after natural disasters, and impose a temporary excess profits tax.
At the same time, we should address kitchen table costs through help with child care, housing and prescription drugs, and by bringing back the monthly child tax credit. We must avoid making the pain worse, as the 2022 General Assembly did in passing SJR 150, which takes $350 million in federal grocery assistance away from 500,000 Kentuckians even while food prices are up.
In the longer term, we should make ourselves less vulnerable to supply shocks bound to come from future pandemics and climate change. That means antitrust actions that break up corporate monopolies and new rules and public investments that make supply chains more resilient. It means shifting aggressively to clean renewable energy and ending our dependence on wealthy fossil fuel giants.
Pandemic and war have rocked commerce, but excessive corporate power has worsened the resulting inflation. How we address it will determine what kind of economy we have on the other side.
Jason Bailey is executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy in Berea. He can be emailed at jbailey@kypolicy.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
That is a very factual and concise summary of the state of our economy, and the major contributing components of our current condition.
What a contrast Mr. Jason Bailey is to the emotional, half-baked rants of one Jim Waters, who presents his and his “conservative think-tank” vague arguments at roughly a 7th grade level. They ought to call it no think. Thank you to Mr. Bailey.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.