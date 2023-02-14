Advocate — as a verb it means to support or argue for a cause or policy, to plead in favor of. As a noun, it means to act as a promoter, supporter or proponent for someone or something.
We all have an opportunity to be an advocate and advocate for a cause or policy we care about. Thursday is Advocacy Day at our state Capitol for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. It is an opportunity to talk with our legislators about concerns we have and share ideas we’d like them to consider. Moms Demand Action has scheduled meetings with our state legislators between 9-11:30 a.m.
Kentucky has some of the weakest gun laws in the country. In fact, according to research conducted by Everytown for Gun Safety, our state is considered to be a national failure. In an average year, 770 citizens of Kentucky die by gun violence, making it the 14th highest rate of gun deaths in the United States. 63% of all deaths are by firearm suicide. Furthermore, gun violence costs Kentucky $9.6 billion dollars each year of which $183.4 million is paid for by taxpayers, according to everystat.org
Our legislators have an opportunity to reduce the incidence of gun violence. The Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention bill (CARR) would allow law enforcement to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from persons deemed at risk for harming themselves or others.
According to research, guns are the leading cause of death among children and teens in Kentucky. An average of 70 children and teens die by guns every year, 38% by suicide, 51% by homicide. Currently, Kentucky has no laws regarding safely storing firearms. There is no penalty for someone who fails to secure an unattended firearm, which may leave it accessible to an unsupervised minor.
A pair of safe storage bills currently being coordinated by Sen. Gerald Neal and Rep. George Brown would hold adults accountable if their unsecured firearm was accessed by a minor and used to commit a crime or unintentionally hurt someone. As citizens, we have an opportunity to be advocates for these bills. You can call the legislative hotline (1-800-372-7181) and leave a message for your legislators as proponents for better gun legislation.
On Advocacy Day, Moms Demand Action will be having a rally in the Capitol Rotunda from noon-1:30 p.m. There will be speeches from volunteers and survivors of gun violence and information on what we can do collectively and individually to make Kentucky a safer place to live.
On display in the Rotunda will be 770 decorated origami boxes, Soul Boxes, to represent the names and number of gun violence victims in Kentucky.
“The goal is to come up with policies and educational programs that will help reduce gun violence,” said Cathy Hobart, Moms Frankfort Lead.
Advocacy Day at the Capitol will provide the citizens of Kentucky a chance to speak with our elected leaders and let them know what we’d like them to accomplish to help keep our communities safer and free from gun violence. Let’s be advocates as we advocate for common sense gun legislation.
Judy Goddard, of Frankfort, is a member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She can be emailed at judygoddard360@yahoo.com.
