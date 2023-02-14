Advocate — as a verb it means to support or argue for a cause or policy, to plead in favor of. As a noun, it means to act as a promoter, supporter or proponent for someone or something.

We all have an opportunity to be an advocate and advocate for a cause or policy we care about. Thursday is Advocacy Day at our state Capitol for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. It is an opportunity to talk with our legislators about concerns we have and share ideas we’d like them to consider. Moms Demand Action has scheduled meetings with our state legislators between 9-11:30 a.m.

Judy Goddard

