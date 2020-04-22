My assessment of "Afternoons with (Gov.) Andy (Beshear)": too long (people today have short attention spans and get bored easily, thus he's losing many listeners); often repetitious and boring; hokey or corny at times; frequently sentimental; more of a show-and-tell, Mister Rogers-like show ("next slide, Kenneth") than a professional update briefing.
Like Sgt. Joe Friday of the old 1950s TV show Dragnet, I think he should adopt the "just the facts, ma'am" approach ("less is more"). In a word, his daily updates are "overcooked."
Also, I think he should keep his religious views, a private and personal matter like one's sex life or finances, totally out of it, whether one agrees with them or not. They are completely irrelevant, improper and rather offensive to people of other faiths and religious beliefs.
The pandemic situation is strictly a governmental affair, a state concern (separation of church and state, you might say). To humorously use his own words, "you can't be doin' that."
Everyone listening to his lengthy briefings is always waiting for the climax, which he usually dramatically holds off until about halfway into the show — the facts, the data, the total number of new cases and their difference from yesterday's total (increase or decrease), the total number of cases statewide, and the total number of deaths statewide, all of which tell us if we are "flattening the curve" and thus saving lives.
Unfortunately, in reality, the people (folks, as Andy likes to say) who aren't following his guidelines and mandates aren't watching his afternoon briefings. Thus, he's preaching to the choir.
Having said all this, I must say that I think Andy's leadership in dealing with the pandemic in our state has been outstanding and, when this is all over and we can take a deep breath and look back, we'll be grateful for it, for his prompt action in taking the necessary steps (listening to and taking the advice of medical professionals) to stop the deadly, fast-spreading, novel coronavirus that has spread throughout the state and taken so many lives.
And I might add this: I think Andy's in the wrong profession. As he seems to be a kind, caring, and compassion man, I feel he should be in the ministerial field, not politics, which can be a rather rough and tumble business.
He'd make a great preacher. Right now he's a great governor.
Bob Gullette is a Frankfort resident. He can be emailed at rwgrwg3232@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.