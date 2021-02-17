Editor's note: This is the second in a series of columns written by 1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian on conversation starters for progress in Franklin County.
Changes in our economy — even during a pandemic — have positioned Franklin County to take advantage of a number of opportunities for growth and development — opportunities that cannot be ignored.
A plan that is not solely dependent on state government or traditional manufacturing is necessary. While valuable partners in the past, state government and traditional manufacturing cannot support the well-rounded, thriving community we aim to be.
The time is now to plan for a sustainable future for our community by building on our countless strengths. I encourage our community to embrace new opportunities and consider the following sectors as conversation starters: education, trades and apprenticeship, agricultural development, manufacturing reimagined, health care, tourism and quality of life.
Agriculture
Many view agriculture as a one-dimensional vocation and thereby omit it as a career choice. From agronomist to agricultural engineer, commodity trader to veterinarian, farmer to food scientist, long-term career prospects exist. Companies like Alltech demonstrate just that. Its scientific innovations have elevated basic agricultural concepts, increasing not only productivity yields in livestock and crops but also a whole new range of career diversity. We need to emulate this kind of creative thinking.
In Rowan and Madison counties, AppHarvest is pioneering large-scale, indoor, sustainable growth platforms. Given Kentucky State University’s pioneering aquaculture program and the 300-acre Harold R. Benson Research and Demonstration Farm, community collaboration with KSU on such topics as sustainable farming, resource conservation and the logistics of transporting fresh fruits and vegetables to large population centers can benefit both economic development and agriculture in Franklin County.
Manufacturing reimagined
The pandemic has reinforced the advantage of having goods produced in locations where they can easily be transported. With Franklin County’s placement along Interstate 64 and proximity to I-65, I-75 and the Bluegrass Parkway, we are strategically positioned to reach major population centers within a five- to six-hour drive. In addition, our community possesses the infrastructure (industrial parks) much needed by industry.
Many manufacturing jobs have evolved from workers who stand at labor-intensive, rote production lines to critical thinkers who work with cutting-edge technology. Given Franklin County’s proximity to auto manufacturers like Ford, General Motors and Toyota, recruiting companies that produce automotive parts is a natural and logical strategy.
However, let’s look at opportunities to recruit those that focus on progressive, modern components such as autonomous driving systems, automatic proximity detection, emergency braking systems, smart key fobs, adaptive lighting systems, electric traction motors, thermal systems, etc.
This demands a more educated and skilled workforce. The postsecondary institutions within that 100-mile radius of Franklin County could provide vital resources to meet the demands of this changing workforce. It will also require innovative, cooperative research and development initiatives carried out in partnership with the state’s leading research universities.
With a number of large hospitals near Franklin County, and many others within the aforementioned drive time, attracting medical supply manufacturers to our community would have the benefit of limiting interruptions in the critical medical supply chain. Never before has a break in this supply chain been more of a threat than during the current pandemic. Access to medical supplies, medical equipment, and medication are critical for hospitals, clinics, medical centers, and other health care providers. It is essential that Franklin County develop a strategy to be part of this manufacturing sector.
Health care
K-State should serve as a leader in the medical services field for our community. Its School of Nursing currently offers an Associate of Applied Science and a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, as well as a Doctor of Nursing Practice.
The current pandemic has shown a spotlight on the need to grow our medical resources throughout the country. Expansion in medical disciplines will most certainly result, and the manner in which health care is provided will position KSU to be a critical participant in this evolution.
To enable increased employment in diagnostics, direct care, administration and support services, KSU could enhance existing programs and add specialty programs. In addition, KSU’s School of Business could develop programs such as a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Science/Health Policy (perhaps with a focus on hospital administration), health informatics, medical records technicians and specialists, human resources/health care credentialing specialists, and others.
Utilizing our local resources at KSU and energizing its leadership to explore expansion of medical programs definitely merits further conversation. Medical care is needed at some point in every person’s life. Having KSU be a part of improvements in the health care system is a win-win.
Sherry Sebastian is the 1st District magistrate on the Franklin County Fiscal Court. She can be reached at sherry.sebastian@franklincounty.ky.gov
When I was in Iceland a couple of years ago I saw something similar, a huge greenhouse, maybe the size of football field. All it grows is tomatoes, and it is run by a family of seven. It grows all of the tomatoes for Iceland’s needs (Pop.600,000) It uses very little water and imports bee hives from Holland to do the pollinating. Besides tomatoes they sell their own tomato soup (delish!), tomato paste, tomato juice, you get the idea. Jobs are created in the packing and transportation of the tomatoes to market. It grows year round, even in the 24 hour darkness of winter. Their social-capitalist government (run by women by the way) greases the wheels for industry the way ours used to do. Smart people, entrepreneurial spirit, public/private sector cooperation, funding on fair terms. Nearly everything in Iceland outside of fish, lamb, and beef is imported and therefore costs are quite high. It is the most expensive country in Europe to visit. Now that they have inexpensive tomatoes, the collective welfare benefits and a family business makes a profit. It might be time to look elsewhere for solutions.
