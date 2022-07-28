As I’m writing this letter I am looking at a picture for the month of July from the World Wildlife Fund calendar. It is a frontal shot of a marine turtle that appears to be pleading with the viewer for help.
We are confronted with the demand to allow multiple whiskey warehouses to be constructed on a permeable karst geological area that feeds into the Elkhorn Creek, not to mention the disruption and/or destruction of local flora and fauna, some in the endangered category. We do not live by the ocean, but like the ocean our native environment is a delicate balance of plant and animal life that is impacted by the actions of humans. It is our decision if we choose to ignore the consequences of our proposed actions, or respect and protect these species that are vulnerable to unsound practices. This is what the turtle is begging us for, to be respected and protected. This is also what the citizens of Peaks Mill want.
The controversial allowance and construction of whiskey warehouses on the Peaks Mill/Elkhorn Creek corridor WILL NOT solve the economic and expansion errors and pitfalls of Franklin County and Frankfort!
In another end run concerning this matter, the City of Frankfort is maneuvering to annex the land in question to take the burden away from the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission and the fiscal court that have already voted temporarily against these actions, and leave the decision up to the Frankfort City Commission.
It would seem from a fiscal aspect that the more advantageous move would be to annex the downtown property upon which Buffalo Trace is situated. One can only guess at the tax revenues unrealized from land so close in proximity to the city limits would amount to. If the bourbon industry is so booming that there is a need to railroad local residents then why isn’t the booming bourbon industry willing to pay its fair share, as a “good neighbor?"
Ponder this, why are the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Broadcasters Association, The Bankers Bank, and Kentucky Independent Colleges Association and others located on designated industrial acreage? These are office buildings not factories or warehouses. Do they receive a tax break from being in an industrial designated area? Is it just another revenue loss for Frankfort/Franklin County? Buffalo Trace says there is not enough Industrial zoned land for their needed warehouses. Is it because a great deal of the acreage zoned industrial is being occupied by office buildings? Why are we not talking about these facts? Why is local government not giving incentives for these businesses to restore/upgrade/utilize existing structures laying vacant throughout Frankfort/Franklin County in order to revitalize our community?
We need to call out the Mayor of Frankfort, Frankfort City Commission, Franklin County Fiscal Court and Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission to address these questions in an honest and forthcoming manner. Do you really think a few whiskey rickhouses will cure the financial and growth issues of Frankfort/Franklin County?
I think not.
David McElrath, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee living on beautiful Elkhorn Creek. He can be emailed at demc2693@gmail.com
