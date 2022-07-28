As I’m writing this letter I am looking at a picture for the month of July from the World Wildlife Fund calendar. It is a frontal shot of a marine turtle that appears to be pleading with the viewer for help.  

We are confronted with the demand to allow multiple whiskey warehouses to be constructed on a permeable karst geological area that feeds into the Elkhorn Creek, not to mention the disruption and/or destruction of local flora and fauna, some in the endangered category. We do not live by the ocean, but like the ocean our native environment is a delicate balance of plant and animal life that is impacted by the actions of humans. It is our decision if we choose to ignore the consequences of our proposed actions, or respect and protect these species that are vulnerable to unsound practices. This is what the turtle is begging us for, to be respected and protected. This is also what the citizens of Peaks Mill want. 

David McElrath

