Democracy is a fragile thing, and as a governing mechanism its track record is not great.
From its origins in Greece many nations have adopted democratic systems, only to have them devolve into some vulgar form of authoritarianism. In many cases their demise has come not from foreign invasion but from forces within, and it would be arrogant to assume that our democracy is somehow immune from this.
Recent events have served to hold up a mirror reflecting the weaknesses in our electoral system as well as the more grotesque elements in our society. Our politics have revealed the United States to be a nation on the edge of a socioeconomic precipice, fractured along urban/rural lines and only a few irrevocable steps from plunging into a crisis from which yet another populist hero could emerge.
Imagine this hero offering a divided nation the return to strength, security and prosperity, asking only for our loyalty and obedience in exchange. With our hopeful votes we gratefully enter into this Faustian bargain freely and of our own will.
Four short years ago few would have believed such a scenario was possible, but we were wrong, and we owe a debt to the man who has enlightened us — a debt to Donald Trump for demonstrating so clearly how our republic will end.
The historian Will Durant tells us that great nations perish through excesses in their own basic principles. The founders knew this and warned us in Federalist 1, 10 and 68 about demagogues and the manipulation of elections by those with interests contrary to the overall will of the people, and yet a privileged New York playboy with no government experience manages to convince a sufficient number of voters who feel ignored, excluded or victimized by a system that they perceive looks down upon them in contempt, to either vote for him or stay home, and celebrity government becomes the reality.
Trump’s weaponization of social media, his relentless attacks on the opposition, his ability to present his own will as truth and his conflation of patriotism with extreme nationalism showcased a power of propaganda unseen since Goebbels. Trump only failed because there is simply nothing to the man — an empty suit with no plan beyond self-enrichment.
So the question is, what will happen when the next fascist demagogue to come along is actually politically astute and not a narcissistic buffoon, not stupefyingly ignorant nor galacticly incompetent? What if, like Julius Caesar, they are convinced that the republic is dysfunctional, must be replaced and that they have been chosen to do so? What if they have an impressive military record like Eisenhower, a patriotic vision like Theodore Roosevelt, the charisma of John F. Kennedy, the eloquence of Ronald Reagan and the ruthlessness of Richard Nixon?
Claiming precedent, they could adopt Trump’s groundbreaking model for the expansive interpretation of Article II, the dismissal of conventional decorum, the offer of pardons for leverage, the unbridled use of executive privilege, the suppression of the free press, the embrace of xenophobia, the appeal to unofficial militias, the use of the Justice Department to silence opposition, and the abject indifference to the threat of a punishment that will never come. With nothing to lose and the backing of the wealthy-seeking-to-be-wealthier, it is no longer unthinkable that desperate times could produce just such another "hero."
History has shown our willingness to swap personal liberty for a false sense of security in times of uncertainty. All it takes is a subtle change in a law here, a bold resolution there, a few forceful actions taken "in the national interest," and suddenly we’ve lost it all.
Since World War II, our nation has misplaced its existential confidence in military might by projecting global power through decades of imperialist policy, but the guards on our walls are looking in the wrong direction — the threat will not come from outside. Unwittingly, Trump has revealed to us how our democracy ends, and we owe him much for this valuable lesson as we look to our future.
We maintain a government of and by the people, thus we get the leadership and government we deserve. We put this man in office, and fortunately we managed to dodge a fascist bullet — but it was a near thing. Will we be as lucky next time?
Jeffrey Laird is a philosopher and retired cartographer. He grew up in Washington, D.C., and has lived in Frankfort since 1991. He can be emailed at jml333la@gmail.com
