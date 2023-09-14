Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series of columns. The first three parts can be found at state-journal.com
This would have been “Existential Threat Part 4” (threat to knowledge and science, or health and health care, or to the environment, climate and planetary survivability). But the threat is greater than the sum of its parts. Writing in this paper a decade ago I “opined” that the Republican Party had become a “far right counter-revolutionary party” devoted to undoing all social, political and economic progress since the New Deal of the 1930’s. But it seems even worse than that. Most of the Republican Party is firmly in the grip of a nihilistic world view that seeks the destruction of the constitutional democratic republican framework as we know it (of course, always in the name of “Christian virtue” “freedom” and “patriotism”). And in its place a strongman autocracy supported by a six-robed monarchy answerable to no law (for it is the law,) or to any other branch of government, and to no one, not even the autocrat.
A decade ago I underestimated the extent to which facts, truth, logic and law would be undone by a cultish party and a leader that denies the legitimacy of elections and regards violent sedition and insurrection as patriotism. I underestimated the speed at which hatred for the America in which we actually live and its government would metastasize into calls (for example, by the likes of House of Representatives leader Matt Gaetz, Sarah Palin and other elected officials) for the use “force” and “civil war” to change our system of governance. Throw in for good measure former governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee and father of present governor who recently stated that if Trump is not reelected it will be the last election with ballots, the next will be with bullets.
The Republican Party must turn to force and the delegitimization of elections because its “policies” are rejected by a large majority of Americans. Most Americans don’t want to live in a country in which “other” than heterosexuals are criminals, women’s’ bodies are controlled by Republican state (or federal) legislatures, books are banned and libraries closed, historical fact is replaced with historical myth, child labor laws are repealed, worker safety, food safety, environmental and climate protections are left at the mercy of multi-national corporations, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid are cut and privatized, Republicans choose voters rather than vice versa, and an economically just, multi-racial and multi-ethnic democracy is rejected.
Recent polling shows that more than half of registered Republican voters believe that “force” may be required to “restore the traditional way of life” in America. You remember the traditional way of life. You know, the one where contraception was illegal, abortion was criminal, being gay was criminal, apartheid Jim Crow was the “law of the land” in many states, there was no Medicare, Medicaid, environmental and food safety protection, inter- racial dating and marriage was life threatening and illegal respectively, and the top tax rate was 90% (OK, we can forget that last one).
What are the consequences of this domestic conflict? For the second time in history our credit rating has been downgraded (due to governmental dysfunction i.e., the “debt ceiling crisis” and impending government shutdown). Thirty-seven countries are presently identified (by the “Fragile States Index” as more stable than the US, and the US position has been deteriorating (in the direction of “failed state” status) in recent years. Those countries regarded as “more stable” are, of course, mostly industrialized Western democracies with which we compare ourselves.
In summary, as a result of Newt Gingrich’s “Republican Revolution” along with the dozens of vile “descriptors” he advised Republicans use to describe Democrats, and the echo chamber of anger, resentment and hatred created by Rupert Murdoch, Rush Limbaugh, Alex Jones, and AM Radio right wing “talk show hosts” and other assorted grifters, millions of Americans have been persuaded to hate the culture in which they live along with the government that seeks to govern that society.
And so, I don’t know the way out, or how one “de-programs” cult members or stops the (profitable) manufacture of hatred. But I do think we should accept that in 1861 (politically) the War was between the new Republican Party (of Lincoln) and the Democratic Party, largely of the South. And today that conflict apparently continues, but now the party affiliations (since 1964) are reversed. And so, when Trump is finally gone, his “people”, their rage, and what’s left of the (once) “Grand Old Party” along with its echo chamber of hatred will remain.
Henry G. Marks, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee. He can be emailed at henrygmarks@aol.com
