Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series of columns. The first three parts can be found at state-journal.com

This would have been “Existential Threat Part 4” (threat to knowledge and science, or health and health care, or to the environment, climate and planetary survivability). But the threat is greater than the sum of its parts. Writing in this paper a decade ago I “opined” that the Republican Party had become a “far right counter-revolutionary party” devoted to undoing all social, political and economic progress since the New Deal of the 1930’s. But it seems even worse than that. Most of the Republican Party is firmly in the grip of a nihilistic world view that seeks the destruction of the constitutional democratic republican framework as we know it (of course, always in the name of “Christian virtue” “freedom” and “patriotism”). And in its place a strongman autocracy supported by a six-robed monarchy answerable to no law (for it is the law,) or to any other branch of government, and to no one, not even the autocrat.

Henry G. Marks

