Dear Gov. Andy Beshear,
Recent events at Kentucky State University have caused several members of the Frankfort/Franklin County community to be concerned about the future of the University. Since 1981, there have been 10 changes of presidents at KSU, each with their own change in the administration of the school. This much change in a relatively short period of time has not been good for the health and wellbeing of the institution, nor has it been good for a community, that has been struggling, since 1886, to accept the university as one of its own.
KSU has made some progress over the last two decades. However, the continued reporting of lawsuits, scandals, inept leadership, financial malfeasance and a toxic environment at the university, has portrayed KSU as an institution that has been forced to take two steps backward for every one step forward.
There are individuals in the community who feel that a major part of the troubles experienced by KSU are the result of poor decisions and a lack of proper oversight on the part of the KSU Board of Regents. The individuals making these claims are prominent members of the Frankfort/Franklin County community. We are culturally diverse. We have served the community in various capacities, and have received a myriad of commendations for our services over the years. This letter is intended to be nonpartisan. We all believe that KSU can be a great asset for the Frankfort/Franklin County community.
Gov. Beshear, we are asking that you consider the effectiveness of the current appointments to the KSU Board of Regents. We were pleased to hear that Attorney Paul Harnice has decided to stay on the board. We feel that his expertise and commitment are very much needed by the Board at this time. At the same time, we feel that it would be prudent to examine the effectiveness of the other appointments to the board. In order for a Board of Regents to be truly effective, it must have the full confidence and trust of faculty, staff, students and the community at large. At this time, in our opinion, this board does not.
Kentucky Revised Statue 164.321, section (3) states, “Not more than two (2) appointed members of any board shall be residents of (1) county.” In the near future, we will be seeking a member of the Kentucky Legislature who is willing to introduce a bill excluding KSU from this statue.
KSU is a small HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in a small capital city in Kentucky. It is unique unto itself. It is extremely difficult for board members outside of Franklin County to provide the appropriate oversight when they are only on campus for a short period of time each quarter.
Based on past performances, KSU needs hands on oversight on a monthly, weekly, maybe even daily basis. The one word that has been missing from the oversight of previous boards is “intentionality.”
There are several individuals in the Frankfort/Franklin County community who have expressed a willingness to submit their credentials to your office for consideration of an appointment to the KSU Board of Regents should you need them — they are not looking for a job, only to serve if requested. We believe in KSU and are committed to doing whatever it takes to keep her strong and healthy. We hope that you will give this request your most serious consideration.
Ed Powe
Concerned Citizen
Ed Powe of Frankfort helped found Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort (FORR). He can be emailed at edpowe@hotmail.com.
