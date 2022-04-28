The week of the Kentucky Derby is obviously one of the most exciting weeks of the year here in the Commonwealth.
This week is jam packed with festivals, galas, parties, fundraising events, and, of course, the Oaks and the Kentucky Derby races. The Derby has been called “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports” and “The Fastest Two Minutes In Sports.” Both are fitting descriptors of this incredibly exciting race. And as we all know, the stretch run of the famed 1¼-mile race is always a thrilling end to an amazing week of action. When we hear the announcer scream, “And down the stretch they come” we instinctively jump to our feet to cheer on our horse and jockey.
In Franklin County Schools, we are also entering our stretch run. Months of teaching and learning will be culminating with state testing in our schools beginning next week on May 4. Students will be tested in the following grades and subject areas:
Grade 3 — Reading and Math
Grade 4 — Reading, Math and Science
Grade 5 — Reading, Math, Social Studies, Editing/Mechanics and On-Demand Writing
Grade 6 — Reading and Math
Grade 7 — Reading, Math and Science
Grade 8 — Reading, Math, Social Studies, Editing/Mechanics and On-Demand Writing
Grade 10 — Reading and Math
Grade 11 — Science, Social Studies, Editing/Mechanics and On-Demand Writing
High school students enrolled in AP classes will also be taking AP exams throughout the month of May.
State testing is not the only “stretch run” our students are facing in the coming weeks. Our seniors are racing down the stretch to the finish line of graduation. This journey for them has taken quite a bit longer than 1¼ miles. It is the culmination of many years of effort, hard work, determination and growth in all areas.
We have all watched and admired the growth they have made as young men and women, and all of us, as a community, should celebrate in their accomplishments. The ultimate goal of public education is to create good citizens and provide opportunities for our students to grow and learn. The graduating students at Franklin County High School, Western Hills High School, The Academy and William Cofield High School should be applauded and honored for the work they have done and the growth they have made.
I would like to invite you all to honor our graduates at the following ceremonies:
Graduation for students from The Academy: Thursday, May 26, at 10 a.m. at Bradford Hall at Kentucky State University
Graduation for students from William Cofield High School: Thursday, May 26, at 1 p.m. at Bradford Hall at Kentucky State University
Graduation for students from Franklin County High School: Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m. at Benny Watkins Field at Franklin County High School
Graduation for students from Western Hills High School: Saturday, May 28, at 6 p.m. at the Western Hills High School Football Field
We hope to see you all at graduation as we watch our students complete their stretch run and cross the finish line to earn their diploma! We are #OneTeamFCS!!!
Mark Kopp is the Superintendent of Franklin County Schools. He can be reached by email at mark.kopp@franklin.kyschools.us
