Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series. The first part can be found at state-journal.com
Years of losing numbers for the vast majority (7.2 billion daily) suffering the negative side of inequality have left us with a world of immorality, poverty, hunger, homelessness, sickness, war-plagues, injustice, and for many, hopelessness. Unfortunately, this hopelessness moves to despair, to desperation(filled with social ills), and then to a spiritual and mental death watch of resignation which is no more than confirmed desperation.
Woody Guthrie wrote his famous anthem, "This Land Is Your Land, This Land Is My Land," and since it was usually sung as a pro-America song, the last verse, while not banned (there's that word), was most often left out for public consumption. Why? Because it accused the American business system, the rich, and the politicians of greed and disregard for the needy, and the churches and ordinary people of apathy.
This verse was a result of his ramblings and travels with victims of inequality, struggling farmers, laid off workers, and migrants chasing a hope of work and America's bounty, theoretically available to all. Read and hear this verse:
"In the shadow of the steeple, I saw my people,
By the relief office, I seen my people.
As they stood there hungry, I stood there asking,
Is this land made for you and me?"
This inequality does not exist only in America. If there is anything to which all humans can relate is the inequality of income, wealth, and all resources. Globally, the top 1.1% hold 45.8% of wealth; the next 11.1% hold 39.1% of wealth; the next 32.8% hold 13.7% of wealth; and the last and definitely least, 55.0% of the people hold a mere 1.4% of the wealth. Specifically, in the U.S.: the top 1% hold 32.3% of the wealth; the bottom 50% hold 2.6%; white, non-hispanic families hold 86%, while black, non-hispanic families hold 3%; the top 10% hold as much wealth as the bottom 90%; the top 1% in the US hold more wealth than all the "middle class"; the top 1% of Americans have taken $50 trillion from the bottom 90% over the last decades, through an upward redistribution resulting from poor labor laws, stock buybacks, and regressive taxes which have benefited the large corporations and the wealthy. Had there been a more equitable distribution of income/wealth at original post WWII rates, there would be enough annual GDP/resources to pay every single working American in the bottom 90% an additional $1,144 per month, every month, every year.
Inadequate labor laws, diminishing worker rights, wages, and an inverted tax system, all combine to maintain inequality in income and therefore wealth. Of the economic factors of production(land, labor, capital), the one which has lost ground over the last decades is labor. Since 1979, worker productivity has increased 64.6% while adjusted worker compensation has only increased 17.3%. Based on real dollar value in 2022, the annual salary produced by the minimum wage in 1968 was $25,210; in 2009 was $20,779; in 2022 was $15,080.
Another method of redistribution of income and wealth upward instead of equitably is by manipulation of inflation and excess profits. Remember when inflation started ramping up in 2020? 53.1% of the inflation from the second quarter of 2020 to the 4th quarter of 2021 went to increased profits for the wealthy and large corporations. Many of the large corporations used the profits for stock buy-back plans, which did not go into reinvestment, development, expansion, or increased workers' wages, but went into the coffers of the executives and other wealthy individuals. An interesting side note: The word "coffers" and the word "coffin" have the same root word in Latin, Old French, and Middle English. Concurrent consequences of economic inequality are lower long-term GDP growth rates, higher crime rates, poorer public health, poverty, lower educational levels and increased political and social instability.
The best way to help the poor, the destitute, homeless, hungry, sick, uneducated, impoverished, and helpless is not to let them become so in the first place. How? By enacting policies, laws and systems affecting labor, workers' rights, civil and human rights, wages and taxes to eliminate the conditions that cause the negative factors of existence.
There was a book, a movie, a truth entitled, "Free State of Jones," which took place in southeast Mississippi during and after the Civil War. A group of poor, Black, white, old, young, male, female, north and south souls who wanted and fought for their own collective, group, and communal liberty to live in harmony, for each other, the common good, human and civil rights, dignity and equality. No entities and/or parties wanted to help them, but instead managed to hinder them. Therefore, they developed their community and wrote a charter which had only a few, living, breathing principles. The number one, and overall guiding principle simply said, "No man ought to stay poor so another man can get rich."
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
