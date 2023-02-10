But the sad thing is that to have "winning numbers" implies that there are thus "losing numbers." Then we are back to the old game of "someone has to lose for someone else to win." The continuing problem is that it requires millions/billions more to lose in order to have the extremely and relatively small and vulgar number of winners. Albeit, many people will swear they do not engage in the lottery games; all humans' right to equality begins with the fact that "Birth is life's first lottery ticket." (— Jeffrey Archer, British author)
Income and wealth inequality are tearing the world and America apart, and crushing the ordinary citizen, person, family, societal structures and continuing to use the pursuit of personal politics, power, political ambition and pecuniary interests to manipulate the system to the overwhelming advantage of the "haves" to the detriment of the "have nots." But as many would say, "It is what it is." No — it is what we make it; it is what we allow it to be.
There is not just a social cost to inequality, but an inherent economic cost. Rising income inequality since 1979 has imposed a large drag on economic growth, harming the total annual average by more than 1.5% of GDP in some years. The U.S. wealth gap is costing the U.S. economy more than $300 billion every year, according to the Economic Policy Institute. That's because total spending falls when income is redistributed from lower-income households to higher-income households. Income and wealth inequality only continually and exponentially redistributes resources upwards, not downward, laterally and/or equally. Continuing to have local, state and federal taxes of regression (e.g., sales tax) as opposed to progression (e.g.,income, capital gains, net worth taxes) only exacerbates the problem. The monetary habits of lower-income households put more money into the system ... the monetary habits of higher-income households shield a larger share of their income from the spending cycle and taxes.
A distorted moral narrative tells us that in the richest country in the world there isn't enough to go around. There is enough, but it is shared unequally. For instance, if Bill Gates (net worth of $114 billion) and John Q. Public (net worth of $0) were in the same room, it is a statistical fact that the mean net worth of this particular universe is $57 billion per capita. But the truth tells a different story ... choose whose real net worth most would covet. Meanwhile, 140 million people are poor or only one emergency away from economic ruin. As long as America ignores the needs and rights of these millions, we all live in an impoverished, immoral and dangerous America. We all know the old, tired refrain, "That's just the way it is." But to quote a line from the movie, "Australia," "Just because something is, doesn't mean it should be."
"The lottery of birth" is a philosophical argument which posits that since no one chooses the circumstances into which they are born, then being rich, poor, "a have," "a have not," entitled or destitute is not intrinsically of their making and it is up to society, people in general, to level the playing field, the living field of existence and human rights. This theory of justice is not new ... it has been propagated by such philosophers as Locke, Hobbs, Rousseau and Rawls, among others. Warren Buffet said, "No great credit to me. I was just lucky at birth ... I shouldn't delude myself into thinking I'm some superior being because of that."
The top 1% of income distribution in the U.S. has the luxury to save over 60 times as much as the bottom 20% and secures 16.4% of the income. Rising income shares mean that the top 10% get a greater share than the bottom 60%. Since 1979, income share has risen for the top 10%, but fallen for the rest. The top 1% has risen more than the next 9% in the same top tenth percentile.
While many struggle and starve, abhorrent and immoral displays of wealth held (not owned) by the top 1% result in conspicuous consumption such as: one family bought the $3 million house next door so they could knock it down and build a tennis court; a man bought a helicopter to hover over a neighbor's house at night just to annoy him; another gaudily displayed his $1.75 million watch; a condo owner bought the 2,500-square-foot unit next door to control who his neighbor would be; a woman bought a new house and furniture, changed her mind about the furniture, bought all new furniture and the "old" just sits in the basement; a person bought a Picasso, just to have, and it hangs in the garage; a customer in a shoe store could not decide which pair he wanted; so he bought one pair of every size "10" — 140 pairs.
To preclude or eliminate various versions of real life "hunger games, health games, homeless games, life games," there must be a change in the inequality of income and wealth — a change in labor laws, worker rights, wages, the tax system, and most importantly in our value system. Many will say it cannot, or should not be changed. But, "If you want to arrange it, this world you can change it." ( — Paul O'Neill of Trans-Siberian Orchestra)
If we do not change it, inequality "is to be (and will be) continued."
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
