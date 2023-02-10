But the sad thing is that to have "winning numbers" implies that there are thus "losing numbers." Then we are back to the old game of "someone has to lose for someone else to win." The continuing problem is that it requires millions/billions more to lose in order to have the extremely and relatively small and vulgar number of winners. Albeit, many people will swear they do not engage in the lottery games; all humans' right to equality begins with the fact that "Birth is life's first lottery ticket." (— Jeffrey Archer, British author)

Income and wealth inequality are tearing the world and America apart, and crushing the ordinary citizen, person, family, societal structures and continuing to use the pursuit of personal politics, power, political ambition and pecuniary interests to manipulate the system to the overwhelming advantage of the "haves" to the detriment of the "have nots." But as many would say, "It is what it is." No — it is what we make it; it is what we allow it to be.  

Glenn Ballard

