Hopping from one couch to another with just a handful of clothes on his back, John longed for somewhere to call "home." Until one call changed his life forever.
Last year, John was connected to the support and resources that eventually led to meaningful employment and stability he hadn’t experienced in years.
He was gifted stable housing that included living essentials like utilities, furniture and cleaning supplies.
The call that changed John’s life was to Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid’s Empowerment Team, a statewide group of dedicated individuals that connects Medicaid members to resources and programs in the community, like the Housing Flex Fund — a $300,000 investment established by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield that connects Kentuckians to housing solutions.
This important work is at the heart of everything we do.
John’s story is not an isolated incident. He is one of countless others who are living day-to-day, couch-by-couch.
At a time when our cities, our state and our nation are grappling with a lack of attainable housing, we must find workable, unique solutions to the problem. And, the Housing Flex Fund is exactly that.
In the U.S., more than 580,000 people will experience homelessness on any given day. In Kentucky, the rate is just as alarming: more than 4,000 Kentuckians will experience homelessness, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness.
No community has been spared. Cities, suburbs and rural areas across the Commonwealth have all been impacted.
To make matters worse, the National Low Income Housing Coalition reports that Kentucky has a 77,000-unit shortage of affordable housing, resulting in over 60% of low-income households in our state priced out of these options.
Everyone deserves safe, secure and stable housing. We know that equitable access to housing helps people live healthier lives, prevent chronic illness, keep their jobs and build brighter financial futures.
In the six months since its launch, the Housing Flex Fund has provided nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to those in need. However, more than monetary support, these funds have provided hope.
Stable housing is quite literally the foundation that leads to healthier, longer lives. However, no one person or one program can solve the growing housing crisis. It requires a collaborative effort, and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is at the forefront of leading that charge.
We are committed to helping others find hope in the future by working in concert with our community partners and investing in more solutions.
For more information on the Housing Flex Fund, please visit anthem.com or follow along at facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield. The Housing Flex Fund builds on several recent community initiatives. To date, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid has pledged $160,000 to improve health outcomes for Kentuckians experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness.
Leon Lamoreaux is the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid President in Kentucky. He can be emailed through Dominic Manecke at dominic@c2strategic.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.