As summer gives way to fall, farm families across Kentucky begin their annual harvest. It’s an exciting time as long months of hard work begin to pay off. It’s also our annual reminder of the invaluable contributions these men and women make for our communities and the world.

I’ve spent my life around agriculture. It started with studying agriculture economics at the University of Kentucky, continued through my work with farm stores and ag products manufacturers, and comes all the way to today where I own a landscaping business and serve on the Kentucky State House Agriculture Committee. 

Phillip Pratt

Phillip Pratt

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription