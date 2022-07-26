Standing up for liberty, freedom, and justice has to be difficult amidst the Washington, D.C., quagmire. Yet, Senator Paul keeps the faith and keeps on truckin'. Running in the opposite direction of tyranny, Paul battles for our civil liberties.   

“When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind.” — C.S. Lewis 

Melissa Martin

