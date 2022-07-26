Standing up for liberty, freedom, and justice has to be difficult amidst the Washington, D.C., quagmire. Yet, Senator Paul keeps the faith and keeps on truckin'. Running in the opposite direction of tyranny, Paul battles for our civil liberties.
“When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind.” — C.S. Lewis
Being maligned when you reveal the real story about the COVID virus and vaccine is a courageous act. And exposing Anthony Fauci’s lies over and over again takes guts.
I’ve read the 46-page document that charges Fauci with COVID crimes against humanity in the International Court due to Nuremberg Code Violations and both books by Robert Kennedy Jr. that expose the history of Fauci’s diabolical schemes. “More importantly, you’ll learn how Fauci, Gates, and their cohorts use their control of media outlets, scientific journals, key government and quasi-governmental agencies, global intelligence agencies, and influential scientists and physicians to flood the public with fearful propaganda about COVID-19 virulence and pathogenesis, and to muzzle debate and ruthlessly censor dissent.” And “The Wuhan Cover-up pulls back the curtain on how the US government increase in biosecurity spending after the 2001 terror attacks led Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to set in motion a plan to transform the NIAID into a de facto Defense Department agency.”
“Lies are like cockroaches, for every one you discover there are many more that are hidden.” — Gary Hopkins
“Take back your power! I wish you the wisdom to realize that the problem isn’t that they keep lying to you; it’s that you keep believing them.” — Steve Maraboli
Paul has tried time and time again to pass laws to increase the transparency of the Federal Reserve. Like the Energizer Bunny, he won’t give up.
Have you read Christopher Leonard’s 2022 book, published by Simon & Schuster, “The Lords of Easy Money: How the Federal Reserve Broke the American Economy?”
Have you read “The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve” by G. Edward Griffin?
“Once a country is habituated to liars, it takes generations to get the truth back.” — Gore Vidal
Would any wise elected official confront the political Goliaths without the armor of conviction, confidence, truth, and fact-based sources? Paul is deserving of applause from America’s citizens and from Kentucky’s citizens.
Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a child therapist, early reading advocate, picture book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. She lives in the tri-state area of Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. She can be emailed at melissamartincounselor@live.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
As the old saying goes: "Opinions are like (butt)holes -- everybody has one." I appreciate that the State Journal allows opinions (even those counter to mine) to be expressed. I disagree with this opinion, and it won't be the last time that happens.
Are you kidding? The State Journal actually accepted this piece of junk as an opinion article? You have just lowered your standing in the community and my eyes! You are helping to spread misinformation about something so contagious that it's a pandemic going on for nearly two years and mutating and infecting people and in some cases ruining their lives! I am appalled that this would even be printed. Shame on you. Senator Paul is a grandstanding, politician who only cares about getting reelected, so that Kentuckians can pay his salary and he can take donations from less-than-credible pacs.
What a collection of outrageous conspiracy theories in this piece! It was like I was reading a satirical article from The Onion. It is hard to imagine that as an educated woman, she really believes all that Russian/Trump propaganda.
Not withstanding the fact that Senator Paul is national embarrassment, my main concern is with the State Journal publishing an 'opinion' that supports and reiterates alt-right conspiracy theories - theories based on cherry picked information framed and repackaged to appear as 'fact', which is a favorite method of Sen. Paul in his unceasing efforts to use sensationalist shock tactics to stay in front of the camera and in the latest news feed. I hope that the SJ is not becoming a part of the problem. By all means support oppositional views, but those views should at least be credible, reasonable, and evidence based. This author, the content of her column, and the SJ's decision to publish it are deeply disturbing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.