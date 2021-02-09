Patrick Henry said, “Give me liberty or give me death” in his speech to the second Virginia convention on March 23, 1775. But 145 years later, real liberty was established when those forefathers of liberty organized and reestablished the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in 1920. They include Roger Baldwin, Crystal Eastman, Albert DeSilver and a few more.
It is one of the oldest guardian angels to many working Americans over the last 100 years. Today, the ACLU has developed into a massive organization with 4 million members and supporters nationwide, and headquartered in a 40-story skyscraper at 125 Broad St. in Lower Manhattan, New York City.
The ACLU is a nonprofit organization and functions in a nonpartisan way. From the Bill of Rights to much more, the ACLU agenda has always encompassed protection of all people, especially historically underprivileged people who were denied liberty and due protections. When the ACLU was founded 101 years ago it focused mainly on freedom of speech for anti-war protesters.
In the 1930s, it engaged in supporting Native American rights. But, the ACLU became a notable organization after it won a major court case on the right for unions to organize in the Supreme Court in 1939.
In 1942, the organization supported more than 110,000 Japanese-American citizens during World War II as they were rounded-up into concentration camps. They fought against administrative harassment on activists, deportation of immigrants and unilateral power of one group over another which violates one person’s rights.
In the 1960s, the ACLU enforced separation of church and state and defended antiwar protesters in the 1970s during the Vietnam War. In the 1980s, the ACLU headed in a new direction and protected rights of students, poor people and prisoners.
Since then, it has started focusing on preserving individual rights and liberties for various groups, including African-Americans, women and LGBTQ. Now, it extends its reach to preserve the right to vote, right to an abortion, right to privacy from digital surveillance, ending mass incarceration and takes on the toughest civil liberties cases to safeguard human rights.
On Feb. 1 Professor Deborah N. Archer became the first Black president of the ACLU. She is not only serving as president of the ACLU but also responsible for the ACLU foundation, and chair of the ACLU's board of directors and facilitates policy-setting.
This itself is history in the making. This means she needs to raise funds, manage 80-member board of directors, representatives from each state affiliate, at-large delegates and day-to-day activities including fiery debates and controversial decision making. Sometimes, managing debate is more controversial than making decisions; like, Henry Ford's right to distribute anti-union literature in 1937, prohibit communists from serving in ACLU leadership roles in 1939, Cold War McCarthyism in 1950, anti-war activism of Benjamin Spock in 1968, President Nixon's impeachment over the Watergate scandal in 1973, and imposing a gag on ACLU employees to prevent publication of internal disputes in 2005.
There is no doubt that the ACLU works to stop the erosion of civil liberties. Now, Archer has a much larger job to do beyond that, including more litigation on the horizon.
In the past the ACLU has made several litigations and legal works in support of free speech, civil liberty and human rights. For example, the ACLU sued several states to remove the Ten Commandments display from its courthouse and won $121,500 from the Kentucky counties (McCreary, Harlan and Pulaski) to further their cause. The ACLU believes court alone cannot uphold American civil liberties, but “we the people” and the politicians should also play key roles in the protection of core values and civil liberties.
2020 is not only remembered as the COVID year but the year of turning point in civil liberty and human rights. It brought the reality of inequality in Americans to the forefront of our attention. Some believe protests and movements acted as a magnet to unite various people, race and groups under one goal against injustice and inequality.
The role the new president of ACLU will make use of it accordingly toward voting rights, women’s reproductive rights, disability rights, capital punishment, free speech, juvenile justice, immigrant justice, national security, prisoners’ rights, racial justice, religious liberty, criminal justice, smart justice, security and privacy, etc.
In the past, ACLU took firm stand on supporting controversial issues such as defending the right of American-Nazi to march in Skokie, Illinois (1977). It also filed amicus briefs on behalf of conservative Rush Limbaugh (2004) and Osama Bin Laden's former chauffeur in Hamdan vs. Rumsfeld (2006). However, in 2017 ACLU changed its stand on defending hate groups that carry firearms at protests.
Archer witnessed this change of path of ACLU as a general counsel and as a member of the executive committee of the board in 2017. Now as president of ACLU she will directly face those new challenges and controversies ahead of her.
I know her strong willpower and ability since 2017. She is an established civil rights lawyer, scholar, a tenured professor of clinical law, director of the Civil Rights Clinic at New York University School of Law, and co-faculty director of the Center on Race, Inequality, and the Law at NYU Law.
She began her career as the Marvin Karpatkin Legal Fellow at the ACLU and was a member of the ACLU board since 2009. I greeted her when she became the president of the ACLU. Her email not only appreciated my thoughtfulness but also gave me hope that she will act quickly to solve the issue without any delay.
A delayed justice is a denied justice. Hence, I have no doubt that her mode of action, abilities to defend for justice and the support of the tens of thousands of members and individuals will certainly guide her to continue the ACLU’s historic legacy and serve conscientiously to all Americans, especially those who are underprivileged to defend their rights.
Narayanan Rajendran, Ph.D., is a professor of biology at Kentucky State University. He can be reached at sibiniki@hotmail.com
