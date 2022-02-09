Guns or butter — butter or guns? The concept stems from the economic theory of "opportunity costs.” This dilemma is defined as "...the loss or benefit that would be increased by engaging in an alternative activity.” This metaphor of a simple production possibility frontier demonstrates the relationship between a nation's investment in defense and civilian/social goods and services.
A current example is the passing of a defense budget, with minimal debate, except for Congress increasing the request made by President Joe Biden and the stagnation of the Build Back Better Act (BBBA) currently being held hostage. This largest peacetime military budget in history passed easily, behind closed doors, just hours after it was made public. As a child, I spent almost as much time deciding between a candy bar and ice cream.
One of the pushbacks to the BBBA is, "How are we going to pay for it?" The BBBA is $2.4 trillion over 10 years. The annual military budget just passed is $778 billion or approximately $8.0 trillion over a decade, increasing the national debt by nearly $1.89 trillion. After tax increases, tax modifications, and other offsets totaling $2.2 trillion, the 10-year debt increase as a result of this bill for social spending will be $200 billion. Interestingly, the increase in national debt as a result of the Tax Act of 2017 totals $2.0 trillion. But instead of more guns, and tax breaks for large corporations and the wealthy, the BBBA would reduce poverty, bring economic and food security to millions of children, workers, and families, increase affordable child care, create good jobs and invest in health, education, common welfare and clean energy.
Of course, we need military expenditures to help provide for the safety and security of the United States and the world. But at what cost — at what redundancy? The U.S. alone has a nuclear arsenal estimated by some to be capable of destroying all humanity four times over. In our recently passed Pentagon budget, there is an item, the B-83 Bomb — just one of these weapons of mass destruction, of annihilation — has nearly half of all the explosives used in WW II, including both atomic bombs.
Our annual military budget of $778 billion is equal to the combined military budgets of the next eleven countries (nine of them allies): China, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, the U.K., Japan, South Korea, Italy and Australia. The U.S. military budget is nearly three times that of China and more than 10 times that of Russia. Merely the increase in the U.S. military expenditures over last year is equal to Russia's entire annual military budget of $61.7 billion. While the U.S. is only 4.0% of the global population, we account for almost 40.0% of military expenditures.
It is time to rein in runaway military spending and focus more on the other aspect of national security — civilian/social spending. This proposition is difficult no matter which major political party is in power. Current Senate procedures make it difficult for amendments to receive adequate consideration and debate. Combined with the military-industrial complex as it subsidizes lucrative military contracts in various politically selected states and districts — the offspring of political and economic power brokering — these two items alone are powerful obstacles to effective and democratic decision making.
A tale of two WW II generals will give us an opposing but clear distinction between guns or butter, the attitudes, and possible results. Reichsmarshall Herman Goering, one of the principal architects of the Nazi Party and authoritarian state in Germany, said, "We have no butter...but I ask you — would you rather have butter or guns? Preparedness makes us powerful. Butter merely makes us fat.”
"The people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country.” (Having lost the war and condemned to be hanged as a war criminal, Goering committed suicide.)
General Dwight D. Eisenhower admonished, "Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children."
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
