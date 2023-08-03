In a week that witnessed the state's print media question the importance of a HuffPost article focusing on the Kentucky Attorney General's persistent disdain for transparency and accountability — and not, as some suggested, on why records indicate he has not personally swiped into the Capitol — there has been a major development in American Oversight v. Office of the Attorney General.

On July 18, the Franklin Circuit Court ordered American Oversight "to conduct depositions of the designated representative, or representatives, of OAG to address any factual disputes that remain unresolved regarding compliance with the prior Orders of this Court, including but not limited to … the scope of the OAG’s original and supplemental searches for the requested documents."

Amye Bensenhaver

Amye Bensenhaver

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription