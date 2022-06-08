I appreciate all the recent reports concerning Kentucky gun laws, school safety and gun violence prevention coming in the wake of the murders in Uvalde. As terrible as that shooting was history suggests to me that it will take many more such killings before things change very much. I'd also suggest that most Kentuckians don't grasp the reality that shootings similar to those at Oxford High School in Michigan, the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, or Robb Elementary could easily happen here. It has happened before in Kentucky. It will happen again. The danger is real and sadly, in my view, imminent. We won’t have to wait long. I hope I’m wrong.
Let me introduce you to “shooter”
A family lived a long time in Louisville before moving out to the country a few years back. In late July 2017 a new family moved in next door with a son who among other things has a violent behavioral history and an obsession with guns as evidenced by such things as social media posts in which he poses with various weapons and describes himself as a real “shooter”. He even shared with several hundred people a video in which he appears to be singing to a pistol as if it were a microphone.
“Shooter” tried to kill his new neighbors with a 12-gauge shotgun from close range within just a few weeks of his move. In a bizarre twist his own mother actually drove him in a golf cart to the area at the neighbors’ fence where the shooting took place. He was eventually indicted for harassment, menacing, and wanton endangerment. He was court ordered to have no contact with his victims and not to use or possess firearms. His trial is scheduled for later this year. It was soon learned that “shooter” had gone on a shooting spree at a subdivision across the lane from his new neighbors just a few days prior to his assault with the shotgun. Fortunately no one got shot that day. It turned out that “shooter” promptly demonstrated other very concerning behaviors shortly after his move including a sexual assault on a school bus and a threat to have a schoolmate killed. It became clear that his gun violence preceded his move to the new neighborhood, was ongoing, and escalating. Guns and ammo were provided by his parents in spite of his behavioral history, his association with gun thefts at the family’s prior address, multiple court orders barring his use and possession of firearms, and pending criminal and civil actions.
It’s just a fact of life that there is normally some variation in law enforcement, prosecutorial, and judicial practice across jurisdictions. Perhaps with a different sheriff, a different prosecutor, and a different judge things might have turned out better. The victims made multiple calls to 911 when gunfire was close to them or when they saw “shooter” with weapons. Local law enforcement advised that they do not enforce court orders or plea agreements and, that they couldn’t do anything until the victims were actually shot. Some calls to 911 were not responded to. The victims were advised to move. It was a nightmare.
It became increasingly unsafe for the family to remain in their home. The family moved twice. The first time they went away for about two years. They visited their home several times weekly to maintain it, but did not spend nights there. When the family moved back home it was as if nothing had changed. “Shooter” resumed his gun violence almost immediately. As before there was no enforcement of the court orders. Apart from a single motion to revoke bond no action was ever taken against “shooter.” The family was forced out of their home for the second time about 1 year later after many episodes of close gunfire including night-time automatic rifle fire, vandalism, the placing of a dead animal in their driveway, the firing of tracer rounds at night at their home, horses, and barn, and the firing of a high powered rifle round so near that the pressure wave from the bullet could be felt. The nightmare continued to get worse. For the past several months the family has been living elsewhere. The family hopes eventually to return to their home mainly for personal and family reasons when it’s safe to do so. They still miss their home.
As for “shooter” he remains at large in his new neighborhood and no doubt still has access to many weapons and lots of ammo. He remains at high risk for future firearms violence. Making matters even more unsafe is the fact that he and his family have been emboldened by a local system that has further victimized members of his new community by largely ignoring all the warning behaviors. “Shooter” could be moving next door to you.
We must find solutions. We can find solutions. A beginning step could be working together to develop a consensus around ways to keep firearms out of the hands of people who threaten to harm others or to harm themselves. There are no perfect predictors, but there are often warning signs for many of the shootings. Become familiar with those warning signs. Get better at secure firearm storage. Learn first-aid techniques for major gunshot wounds. Learn how to talk about gun violence, and then talk about it. Encourage action from state and federal officials at every level and do it often. Let’s all get smarter about this.
David Raper, of Summer Shade, is a retired ER and hospice physician and a gun violence survivor (so far). He can be emailed at iltyt@bellsouth.net
