Summer is upon us, and there is no time like the present to make your plans for the season. Saturday offers a fun chance to join us in historic Bardstown for the opening night of "The Stephen Foster Story," the official outdoor play of Kentucky.

"The Stephen Foster Story" is led by an entertaining and talented cast who will make the night fly by. This beloved musical is truly a great Kentucky story about people and events that inspired the music of American composer Stephen Foster.

Jimmy Higdon

