In U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s recent State Journal column ("Guest columnist: Trump was impeached because Democrats don't like him," Jan. 2), he cleverly crafts a massive barrage of long, lawyerly arguments to make you believe that President Donald Trump is completely innocent in his handling of the Ukraine aid affair.
He wants you to believe that Trump was simply interested in fixing corruption in Ukraine. He wants you to ignore that Trump’s concern was limited solely to a possible connection to Joe Biden, who happened to lead the polls as Trump’s likely opponent in the next election. And of course, he wants you to believe that neither Trump’s nor his own intentions are partisan and the only bad guys are Democrats.
Yuk, yuk, if you believe Barr on this, you might also believe that big-time wrestling is a real, legitimate, competitive sport. The truth is, this impeachment thing is partisan on both sides and Trump does not give a hoot about corruption anywhere.
For example, has Trump launched any real initiatives to fight the massive corruption within Central America that drives illegal immigration to the U.S.? No, but doing so could be a lot cheaper and more effective than “The Wall.” Has he pushed any other foreign leaders to address corruption in their countries? Not that I know of. Also, does it not seem odd that Trump, who as a businessman worked closely with persons tied to organized crime and who as president has cozy relationships with murderous autocrats, is now devoted to corruption-fighting in Ukraine?
The saddest part of all this is that the new Ukrainian president came to office on a platform to stomp out corruption and build Ukraine, a former Soviet state and the largest free country in Europe, into a real democracy. And what does our president do? He asks President Volodymyr Zelensky to participate in an act of corruption — to publicly announce an investigation into Trump’s political opponent or risk losing the very aid Zelensky needs to fight Russian aggression and protect his fledgling Democracy against the counter-forces of corruption. How sick is that?
On the other side, yes, it’s true, that many Democrats wanted Trump removed from the get-go. Some wanted it for purely partisan reasons, but some wanted it for reasons like mine — the awful way Trump behaves. He overtly and continually brags, insults, lies, bullies and cheats. He clearly has little knowledge of the Constitution, how government works or how foreign diplomacy is conducted. He acts like a spoiled child, an unbalanced adolescent and an egomaniac, throwing tantrums and gutting anyone who would dare criticize him.
I personally feel that Trump should be fired for lying to the American public on a routine basis, as that is a truly grievous offense (a “high crime,” in my view). Beyond that, he is not a decent role model and he’s had little success, unless you feel that giving massive tax cuts to billionaires while ballooning the deficit is a good thing. He acts more like a big-time wrestling contestant than president, and he needs to be thrown from the ring, one way or another, though I would prefer it be done by election.
If Trump had run and won on the Democratic ticket, I would still feel the same way about him, but I have to wonder if Barr would do the same. Or, would he now be trying to impeach Trump and weaving for you a masterful yarn as to why it should be so?
