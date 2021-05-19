I read with great interest the lyrics to an old Jimmy Buffet song called “Bama Breeze." It was written about the old Flora-Bama Lounge & Oyster Bar at Perdido Key, Florida.

Many of you have been to the original bar, which opened in 1964 and stood, with numerous extensions and expansions, until Hurricane Ivan leveled the place in 2004.

I was there with The Green-Eyed Blonde in 2002, our first visit to that fine establishment, its walls and ceilings festooned with signed dollar bills, thrown knives (if it sticks, you leave it) and ladies’ lingerie.

We were enjoying ourselves when we heard a patron at the next table say that same statement we’ve all heard from some old guy in any number of places, a line guaranteed to diminish the fun you’re having. The old guy said, “Yeah, this is pretty nice, but you shoulda been here last year. That was fun!”

That same old guy will say that same thing about sports teams, vacations, dogs, lawn mowers or anything else that catches his attention. A different same old guy patted the hood of my Corvette and said, “Yup, pretty nice, I guess. Boy, I remember the 1969 with a four speed. Now that was a car!” Suddenly, I thought that my pride-and-joy sports car was just barely OK, because I knew it wasn’t a ’69 with a four speed.

The good news is that we can all count on a really, really good summer this year. Nobody, nowhere, is going to say, “The weather is nice, the place is cool and the people are fine, but this sure ain’t the summer of 2020, is it?”

My buddy Cindy Bramble teaches second grade at Second Street School. She has the best attitude about summer. She says every summer is perfectly good for her because she needs only three things: a pool to float in, a stack of magazines she pretends to read and an icy glass of Coke Zero. That’s it. Everything else is a bonus to her.

That’s the attitude to have this season. Look forward to nice days, even if it rains. Do something fun that you want to do. Not what someone talks you into doing, or drags you along to, but what tickles you. You’re going to have a much better summer than you had last year, I’ll just bet you.

Pick a home project to do. (If you need ideas, ask The Green-Eyed Blonde. She has a running list as long as your arm.) Play a new game. Go somewhere with your kids. Find a buddy and do a road trip; doesn’t matter if you just drive to a different town and get a cup of coffee.

Go fish; I’ll bet you haven’t been fishing in years. Buy a cheap bicycle and recall the fun it used to be to ride around, back before bike riding became exercise.

Or be like Cindy: Find a place or a thing or an activity that restores you. Get centered again. Relax a little. You know this summer is going to be good.

Yeah, be like Cindy.

John Arnett is a financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com.

