Dr. Richard Taylor and I agree on the importance of overcoming ignorance with education ( “Guest columnist: 'Ignorance in all its strains is our unannounced pandemic,’” Jan. 26).
Like many of my academic colleagues, however, Taylor seems to notice ignorance and violence only when it comes from the political right.
Certainly all his examples are drawn from that side of the spectrum. He thus perpetuates the facile Manichean division of American politics into enlightened, progressive liberals and benighted, ill-educated Trump voters. President Joe Biden fell into the same trap in his inaugural address, pleading on the one hand for “unity,” while on the other characterizing “the forces that divide us” as a constant struggle between “the American ideal” and “racism, nativism, fear and demonization,” calling the American people “to defend the truth and defeat the lies.”
In fact, there are plenty of false or ill-founded claims being made on the political left as well as the right, many of them pushed by people with high-powered degrees from elite universities: that the Arctic ice shield would vanish by 2014, that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election, that the aim of the American Revolution was to protect the institution of slavery, that identifying China as the source of COVID-19 is “racist."
Acquiring a good education, as Taylor says, is the best means of preparing yourself for sorting through the conflicting claims and getting as close as human beings can to knowing the truth. All the things Taylor recommends are helpful in attaining that end: a general course on civics; exposure to science and the scientific method; reading serious literature, including the founding documents of this country; and learning the techniques of formal research.
I would add that students should learn to become comfortable with the notion of controversial truths. In fact, most of what is worth learning is more or less open to debate. This does not mean there is no truth, only that it is usually very hard to establish. In fact, even in science there is very little that is “settled,” the conflicting claims of the surgeon general and others on the effectiveness of wearing masks being one small example of the problem.
A good college course on the history of science would show how Copernicus and Galileo upended the settled science of geocentric astronomy, and how Einstein upended the settled understanding of space, of time and of the nature of light. Questioning the founding assumptions of a science is often the very basis for scientific progress.
There are highly respected scientists today, for example, like Dr. Judith Curry, formerly of the University of Alabama, and Dr. Roger Pielke at the University of Colorado who have called into question certain orthodoxies of climate alarmism. As with any science, there is an important role for skepticism and doubt in advancing our understanding of the amazingly complex phenomena included under the term “climate.”
Reading the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States is an excellent idea. Such documents cannot be fully understood without understanding the role of slavery in our history, but the claim by Nikole Hannah-Jones at the New York Times that the aim of the Revolutionary War was to protect slavery is patently false (Taylor, who is very knowledgeable on the subject, makes no such claim).
It often surprises people to learn that, in his original draft of the Declaration, Thomas Jefferson, who owned slaves and later admitted his own racial prejudices, had included a vehement denunciation of the king of England for introducing the “execrable commerce” of the African slave trade into North America. The king, he said, was engaged in a “cruel war against human nature itself and its most sacred rights of life and liberty,” capturing people who “never offended him” and leading them into slavery.
The passage was removed from the final document by other representatives of the Second Continental Congress — one of many compromises made between American abolitionists and slaveholders right up until the Civil War. But placed in the context of the deleted passage, the most famous assertion in the document, namely that “all men are created equal” with “unalienable rights” to life and liberty, appears to be, in part, a deliberate attack on the institution of slavery. It is unlikely that Jefferson was the only signatory who understood it that way.
In any case, the Declaration, even after the deletion, was a singular contribution to the eventual abolition of slavery in America and in the world. Nothing in our history is simple.
If there is one piece of advice I could give to students entering college, it is to come not with a pocket full of truths you hope to share with the world, but with questions, real questions. For example, you may believe that racism in America needs more exploration and exposure. Ask the question: What is the evidence and, more important for the sake of your own intellectual integrity, what is the counterevidence? For that matter, what is “racism”? What exactly does “systemic” mean in the phrase “systemic racism,” and how do we know it exists?
You may be concerned about the changing climate. Ask the question: How is the “global temperature” actually measured? What are the different factors affecting the climate? How does the current global warming differ from the numerous previous periods of warming and cooling in earth’s vast history?
If you go to college with questions, instead of settled answers, your investment of time and money will be rewarded. And after you graduate, keep asking them. This will keep you humble and open-minded, instead of arrogant and dismissive of other points of view, which may also make you more likely to succeed in helping our boisterous, divided nation.
Tucker Landy, of Frankfort, is a retired professor who taught liberal studies in the Whitney Young honors program at Kentucky State University from 1988-2016. He also served on KSU’s Board of Regents for six years during his tenure. He can be reached at TuckerELandy@outlook.com
